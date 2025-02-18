Podcast: What’s behind this freight boom?

What’s behind the recent freight boom at the southern border that’s being led by computer-related freight coming from Mexico? We’ll explain. Also, trucker and singer Long Haul Paul has released a new trucking song, “Four Million Miles Deep.” We’ll talk with him about that and more. And the cargo theft problem shows no sign of slowing anytime soon – and to make matters worse, criminals seem to changing methods and cargo.

0:00 – Newscast

09:46 – What’s behind this freight boom?

24:24 – A trucking troubadour releases another song

39:23 – Cargo thieves are changing it up

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

If you’d like to support the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship, you can donate to the fund. Send tax-deductible donations to: OOIDA Foundation Inc., 1 NW OOIDA Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029.

Starting Feb. 25, you can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the TA Express is Jonesboro, AR. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

President Donald Trump makes his pick for the next administrator of NHTSA. A stretch of Interstate 40 in North Carolina is set to reopen after Hurricane Helene damage. And ATRI names the worst traffic bottlenecks in the U.S.

Back to top

What’s behind this freight boom?

There’s been a freight boom at the southern border in recent months and years, led by a spike in computer-related freight coming from Mexico into the United States. Jose M. Guerrero of Uber Freight helps us make sense of what’s happening.

Back to top

A trucking troubadour releases another song

For several years now, OOIDA member Paul Marhoefer has gone by a different name – Long Haul Paul. And under that name, he won a talent competition and became a trucking singer. Now, he’s released a new trucking song, “Four Million Miles Deep.” Land Line Now talks with him about the song and his history in the trucking industry.

Back to top

Cargo thieves are changing it up

The cargo theft problem shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon – and to make matters worse, the criminals seem to be evolving, using new methods and targeting different cargo. Land Line Magazine’s Ryan Witkowski catches up with Danny Ramon of Overhaul for his take.

Back to top