Podcast: What’s behind the surge in cargo thefts

Criminals have set their sights on truckers in 2023. Cargo theft and fraud schemes have skyrocketed over the first five months of the year. Keith Lewis of CargoNet tells us what’s behind the spike – and what you can do to protect yourself. Also, a decrease in the number of loads posted on the MembersEdge load board, and an increase in the number of trucks posted. We’ll have all the details with DAT in today’s Market Update – including one hot market to watch. And how brokers pay truckers has been an ongoing issue in the industry. But one trucker who stopped in to see Marty Ellis recently had a very unusual idea of how that process could work.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
NHTSA moves one step closer to an automatic emergency braking requirement for all vehicles. The latest diesel price information shows another change. And we have new details about CVSA’s upcoming Safe Driver Week enforcement campaign.
