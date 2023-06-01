Podcast: What’s behind the surge in cargo thefts

Criminals have set their sights on truckers in 2023. Cargo theft and fraud schemes have skyrocketed over the first five months of the year. Keith Lewis of CargoNet tells us what’s behind the spike – and what you can do to protect yourself. Also, a decrease in the number of loads posted on the MembersEdge load board, and an increase in the number of trucks posted. We’ll have all the details with DAT in today’s Market Update – including one hot market to watch. And how brokers pay truckers has been an ongoing issue in the industry. But one trucker who stopped in to see Marty Ellis recently had a very unusual idea of how that process could work.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– What’s behind the surge in cargo thefts

24:52 – A lull in loads

39:36 – Flat rate brokers?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

NHTSA moves one step closer to an automatic emergency braking requirement for all vehicles. The latest diesel price information shows another change. And we have new details about CVSA’s upcoming Safe Driver Week enforcement campaign.

Back to top

What’s behind the surge in cargo thefts

Criminals have set their sights on truckers in 2023. Cargo theft and fraud schemes have skyrocketed over the first five months of the year. Keith Lewis of CargoNet tells us what’s behind the spike – and what you can do to protect yourself.

Back to top

A lull in loads

There’s been a decrease in the number of loads posted on the MembersEdge load board, and an increase in the number of trucks posted. We’ll have all the details with DAT in today’s Market Update – including one hot market to watch.

Back to top

Flat rate brokers?

How brokers pay truckers has been an ongoing issue in the industry. But one trucker who stopped in to see Marty Ellis recently had a very unusual idea of how that process could work.

Back to top