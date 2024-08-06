Contact Us

Podcast: What you need to know as hurricane season ramps up

August 6, 2024

|

Truckers have faced all kinds of challenges in past hurricanes. Now that the next round is upon us, Land Line Now explains what you need to know to prepare. Also, four states have taken action to change the rules for the use of the left lane on highways. And California wants to make it easier to pass certain local ballot questions.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – What you need to know as hurricane season ramps up

40:23 – States changing left lane rules

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices drop for a fourth straight week. OOIDA continues its legal battle against AB5 in California. And an autonomous trucking company gets an infusion of cash.

Back to top

What you need to know as hurricane season ramps up

Hurricane season occurs annually. But this year, forecasters are predicting a particularly active season. We’ve seen how past storms affected truckers – including many whose trucks ended up under water. Those situations created a host of questions, and we’ll discuss some of them with Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Compliance Department and Steve Ryun of CTCM, the company that manages insurance claims for OOIDA.

Back to top

States changing left-lane rules

Four states have taken action to change the rules for the use of the left lane on highways. Meanwhile, California wants to make it easier to pass certain local ballot questions – including those that apply to transportation.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

Truck parking bill finds new life with surge in co-sponsors

Podcast: A call for action on truck parking bill

A coalition of organizations – including OOIDA – has asked members of the U.S. House to pass the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

August 05

freight market

Podcast: Glimmers of hope in the freight market? Maybe …

Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation injects some realistic expectations, facts and figures into the conversation about the freight market.

August 02

trainers driver training

Podcast: Another carrier gets a bye on front seat training rule

FMCSA has granted another exemption to requiring trainers to be in the jump seat while trainees drive – and OOIDA has some real concerns.

August 01

underride

Podcast: Committee members dismayed by underride reports

Members of the underride committee express concern about the group’s lack of consensus and unwillingness to weigh worries about a mandate.

July 31

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: What you need to know as hurricane season ramps up

Podcast: A call for action on truck parking bill

Podcast: Glimmers of hope in the freight market? Maybe …

Podcast: Another carrier gets a bye on front seat training rule

Podcast: Committee members dismayed by underride reports