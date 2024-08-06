Podcast: What you need to know as hurricane season ramps up

Truckers have faced all kinds of challenges in past hurricanes. Now that the next round is upon us, Land Line Now explains what you need to know to prepare. Also, four states have taken action to change the rules for the use of the left lane on highways. And California wants to make it easier to pass certain local ballot questions.
10:22 – What you need to know as hurricane season ramps up
40:23 – States changing left lane rules
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you are looking to help during a hurricane or other disaster by hauling relief loads, go to the American Logistics Aid Network website.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Waupun Truck-n-Show in Waupun, Wis., Aug. 8-10. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
What you need to know as hurricane season ramps up
Hurricane season occurs annually. But this year, forecasters are predicting a particularly active season. We’ve seen how past storms affected truckers – including many whose trucks ended up under water. Those situations created a host of questions, and we’ll discuss some of them with Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Compliance Department and Steve Ryun of CTCM, the company that manages insurance claims for OOIDA.
States changing left-lane rules
Four states have taken action to change the rules for the use of the left lane on highways. Meanwhile, California wants to make it easier to pass certain local ballot questions – including those that apply to transportation.