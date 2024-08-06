Podcast: What you need to know as hurricane season ramps up

Truckers have faced all kinds of challenges in past hurricanes. Now that the next round is upon us, Land Line Now explains what you need to know to prepare. Also, four states have taken action to change the rules for the use of the left lane on highways. And California wants to make it easier to pass certain local ballot questions.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – What you need to know as hurricane season ramps up

40:23 – States changing left lane rules

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices drop for a fourth straight week. OOIDA continues its legal battle against AB5 in California. And an autonomous trucking company gets an infusion of cash.

Back to top

What you need to know as hurricane season ramps up

Hurricane season occurs annually. But this year, forecasters are predicting a particularly active season. We’ve seen how past storms affected truckers – including many whose trucks ended up under water. Those situations created a host of questions, and we’ll discuss some of them with Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Compliance Department and Steve Ryun of CTCM, the company that manages insurance claims for OOIDA.

Back to top

States changing left-lane rules

Four states have taken action to change the rules for the use of the left lane on highways. Meanwhile, California wants to make it easier to pass certain local ballot questions – including those that apply to transportation.

Back to top