Podcast: What you need to know about taxes as a trucker

How you prepare for taxes should be a year-round effort to manage your business and get the best results. Tax expert Barry Fowler explains. Also, women are taking a bigger role in trucking, and some of them are being honored for the work they do behind the wheel. We’ll talk with one, Christie Tilton.

0:00 – Newscast

10:15 – What you need to know about taxes as a trucker

25:08 – Trucker honored for her work in the industry

A recall of Cummins X15 engines expands to include Paccar trucks. Freight hauled by trucks across the U.S.-Mexico border is surging. And the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is just about ready for its journey across the nation.

What you need to know about taxes as a trucker

Every time OOIDA holds a Truck To Success seminar, the instructors go over all the basic things you need to do in order to run a successful trucking business. These include lease-purchase deals, buying a truck, whether to incorporate, what kind of corporation works best for you and so on. Also discussed are the tax implications of each of those topics, as well as many, many others. Barry Fowler of Fowler Tax and Taxation Solutions in Houston explains what he teaches at the course.

Trucker honored for her work in the industry

Women are taking a bigger role in the trucking industry every single day. As a result, some of those women are being honored for the work they do behind the wheel, and one of those honors is the National Private Truck Council’s National Driver All Stars. Among the 27 truckers honored by the program this year was Christie Tilton of Eaton, Ohio.

