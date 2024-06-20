Podcast: What you can do about the push for electric trucks

In a few years, proposed emission standards would require 25% of new trucks to be all electric. So what can you do? We’ll offer some advice. Also, over the past few years, many truckers have been the victims of predatory towing practices. Now, FMCSA has set a meeting to examine the issue. And four states have acted this year to address predatory towing and booting of commercial motor vehicles.

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – What you can do about the push for electric trucks

25:09 – FMCSA gets involved in the predatory towing issue

40:09 – Four states act to combat bad towing practices

What you can do about the push for electric trucks

In less than 10 years, the proposed emission standards would require 25% of new trucks sold in the U.S. to be all electric. We speak with OOIDA’s Government Affairs Department about what it calls an assault on truckers and what you can do to voice your opinion.

FMCSA gets involved in the predatory towing issue

Over the past few years, many truckers have been the victims of predatory towing practices. Now, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has scheduled a meeting to examine the issue.

Four states act to combat bad towing practices

Four states have acted this year to address predatory towing and booting of commercial motor vehicles. Meanwhile, California is working on a bill that would require “speed assistance technology” in trucks and cars.

