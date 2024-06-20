Podcast: What you can do about the push for electric trucks

In a few years, proposed emission standards would require 25% of new trucks to be all electric. So what can you do? We’ll offer some advice. Also, over the past few years, many truckers have been the victims of predatory towing practices. Now, FMCSA has set a meeting to examine the issue. And four states have acted this year to address predatory towing and booting of commercial motor vehicles.
10:14 – What you can do about the push for electric trucks
25:09 – FMCSA gets involved in the predatory towing issue
40:09 – Four states act to combat bad towing practices
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The FMCSA meeting on predatory towing will take place at 9 a.m. Eastern, June 21. You can submit comments here. To view the meeting online, go to the FMCSA website.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- On Saturday, June 22, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion in Ashland, Ohio, held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA makes a rare move involving cargo securement. Tonnage was up last month. And a new autonomous trucking company has entered the fray.
What you can do about the push for electric trucks
In less than 10 years, the proposed emission standards would require 25% of new trucks sold in the U.S. to be all electric. We speak with OOIDA’s Government Affairs Department about what it calls an assault on truckers and what you can do to voice your opinion.
FMCSA gets involved in the predatory towing issue
Over the past few years, many truckers have been the victims of predatory towing practices. Now, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has scheduled a meeting to examine the issue.
Four states act to combat bad towing practices
Four states have acted this year to address predatory towing and booting of commercial motor vehicles. Meanwhile, California is working on a bill that would require “speed assistance technology” in trucks and cars.