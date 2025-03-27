Podcast: What we know about the FMCSA nominee

The administration has named their nominee to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration – someone with a law-enforcement background. Also, Congress hears plenty about trucking issues. But earlier this week, OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh gave them truckers’ points of view. And truckers are telling Marty Ellis about truck rollovers from recent high wind incidents, and the ongoing technology vs. training debate.

0:00 – Newscast

10:01 – Pugh offers the facts on major trucking issues

24:27 – What we know about the FMCSA nominee

39:25 – Rollovers from high winds have truckers’ attention

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

MATS is underway and FMCSA held a meeting that left many disappointed. U.S. companies no longer than to file a beneficial ownership information report. Movie production group asks for exemption from Drug and Alcohol clearinghouse requirements.

Back to top

Pugh offers the facts on major trucking issues

A U.S. House subcommittee was given a primer earlier this week in some of the hottest issues in the trucking industry – such as truck parking, driver retention and more. And while many of those are significant problems, and other significant opportunities, the problems are ones that can be solved. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes offers a rundown on what was discussed.

Back to top

What we know about the FMCSA nominee

The Trump administration has announced their nominee to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration – someone with a law-enforcement background. Meanwhile, the agency is offering two seminars this week at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Back to top

Rollovers from high winds have truckers’ attention

Marty Ellis is in Louisville, Ky., at the Mid-America Trucking Show. But truckers are still bringing the big issues of the day to his door. Among them is the number of truck rollovers we’ve had because of recent high wind incidents, and the ongoing debate about which is better to improve safety – more technology or training drivers properly.

Back to top