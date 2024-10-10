Podcast: What truckers need to know after recent hurricanes

OOIDA’s Jay Grimes joins us to go over what you need to know if you’re going to get involved in recovery efforts after the recent hurricanes. Also, FMCSA offers a place online for people to report when someone tries to coerce them into violating federal safety regulations. We’ll offer some details. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis provides a reminder about an important educational opportunity for people who want to become owner-operators.
10:15 – What truckers need to know in the wake of recent hurricanes
25:08 – Reporting people who try to coerce you
40:20 – Time running out to get in on educational opportunity
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The U.S. DOT has activated a routing-assistance hotline for Hurricane Helene responders. The number is 833-997-6237.
- Truckers who want to apply to haul loads for FEMA can sign up here.
- If you’d like to help out with hurricane recovery but are not signed up to haul FEMA loads, you can volunteer to help through ALAN.
- If someone tries to coerce you into violating the regulations, document the coercive act, then call 888-368-7238 or file a complaint online to the National Consumer Complaint Database.
- To file your beneficial ownership information, click here.
- OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the ATHS Yellow Rose truck show in Gonzales, Texas, on Nov. 12. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
The supply chain effects of Hurricane Helene, and now Hurricane Milton, are just starting to come into focus. Two more groups join the legal fight against California’s Advanced Clean Fleets rule. And OOIDA furthers its commitment to helping veterans who have fallen on hard times.
What truckers need to know in the wake of recent hurricanes
Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you’re well aware that we are in one of the most active hurricane seasons in many years. And there are things truckers need to be aware of as they gear up to help in recovery efforts. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes offers some advice.
Reporting people who try to coerce you
For truck drivers who have someone trying to force them into violating federal safety regulations, there is a place to let authorities know what’s happening: the National Consumer Complaint Database. We’ll discuss that – as well as an upcoming federal requirement to file what’s called beneficial ownership information – with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.
Time running out to get in on educational opportunity
OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is headed to yet another truck show. But in the meantime, he’s providing a reminder about an important educational opportunity for people who want to become owner-operators, as well as some reminders for truckers about preparing for the remainder of what’s already been an active hurricane season.