Podcast: What truckers need to know after recent hurricanes

OOIDA’s Jay Grimes joins us to go over what you need to know if you’re going to get involved in recovery efforts after the recent hurricanes. Also, FMCSA offers a place online for people to report when someone tries to coerce them into violating federal safety regulations. We’ll offer some details. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis provides a reminder about an important educational opportunity for people who want to become owner-operators.

0:00 – Newscast

10:15 – What truckers need to know in the wake of recent hurricanes

25:08 – Reporting people who try to coerce you

40:20 – Time running out to get in on educational opportunity

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The supply chain effects of Hurricane Helene, and now Hurricane Milton, are just starting to come into focus. Two more groups join the legal fight against California’s Advanced Clean Fleets rule. And OOIDA furthers its commitment to helping veterans who have fallen on hard times.

What truckers need to know in the wake of recent hurricanes

Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you’re well aware that we are in one of the most active hurricane seasons in many years. And there are things truckers need to be aware of as they gear up to help in recovery efforts. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes offers some advice.

Reporting people who try to coerce you

For truck drivers who have someone trying to force them into violating federal safety regulations, there is a place to let authorities know what’s happening: the National Consumer Complaint Database. We’ll discuss that – as well as an upcoming federal requirement to file what’s called beneficial ownership information – with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

Time running out to get in on educational opportunity

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is headed to yet another truck show. But in the meantime, he’s providing a reminder about an important educational opportunity for people who want to become owner-operators, as well as some reminders for truckers about preparing for the remainder of what’s already been an active hurricane season.

