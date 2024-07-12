Podcast: What regulations might be affected by court decision?

The Supreme Court decision stripping federal agencies of some of their power could affect some trucking rules but not touch others. Also, a spending bill now before Congress would quash a proposed speed limiter rule; meanwhile, an underride guard report ends up being a mess. And Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia offers up a few opinions about the best places to add some chrome to your truck.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Spending bill, court decision and more may affect speed limiter effort

25:15 – Top places to put chrome on your truck

40:23 – What regulations might be affected by court decision?

We’ll take a closer look at the House appropriations bill. A motor carrier is slapped with a nearly $40,000 fine for oversize violations in Connecticut. And a trucker blames foggy glasses after crashing into a Wendy’s in Pennsylvania.

Spending bill, court decision and more may affect speed limiter effort

It’s been a busy week for news in the trucking industry – with an effort to quash speed limiters in a spending bill that hits a number of other trucking issues as well, along with a report on underride guards that’s just a mess. We’ll discuss those topics in our latest news roundtable.

Top places to put chrome on your truck

Who doesn’t like shiny things? Now, hearing that, you might think about something like jewelry. But in fact, truckers have a liking for shiny things, especially those that involve chrome. But that raises a question: Where are the best places to put some chrome on your truck? We’ll find out from an expert – Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia.

What regulations might be affected by court decision?

Late last month, we told you about a Supreme Court decision that strips federal agencies of some of their power. It’s raised a lot of questions with regard to trucking regulations. Does this mean things like the electronic logging device mandate could be repealed? What about FMCSA’s aspirations for a speed limiter mandate? Or EPA’s emission standards? Paul Torlina, OOIDA advocacy counsel, rejoins the show to offer some perspective on the Chevron doctrine, or on what we can now call the Loper Bright decision.

