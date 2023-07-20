Podcast: What do those job numbers mean to you?

Each month, the U.S. government releases its jobs report – and each month, we report on how many trucking jobs were lost or gained. But what does that mean for the trucking industry at-large? And more importantly, what do all those numbers mean for you and your livelihood? Also, a truck driver in New York is being applauded after he maneuvered his truck to stop a fleeing suspect in the shooting of a state trooper. And the spot market is starting to heat up. Land Line Now’s Ashley Blackford has the latest numbers from Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s Market update.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – What do those job numbers mean to you?

24:19 – Trucker helps nab fleeing suspect

39:03 – Good news in the spot market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

An anti-speed limiter provision moves on to fight another day in Congress. The probability of a strike at Yellow goes up again. And the report that says the trucking industry is “under siege by litigation.”

What do those job numbers mean to you?

Each month, the U.S. government releases its jobs report – and each month, we report on how many trucking jobs were lost or gained. But what does that mean for the trucking industry at-large? And more importantly, what do all those numbers mean for you and your livelihood? David Spencer, vice president of market intelligence at Arrive Logistics, helps us put it all into context.

Trucker helps nab fleeing suspect

A truck driver in New York is being applauded after he maneuvered his truck to stop a fleeing suspect in the shooting of a state trooper. Land Line Now’s Ashley Blackford spoke with him about what happened, and how he says he was just in the right place at the right time.

Good news in the spot market

The spot market is starting to heat up. Land Line Now’s Ashley Blackford has the latest numbers from Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s Market update.

