Podcast: What can we expect out of new FMCSA leader?

FMCSA’s new acting administrator has a long history in the DOT – and it may offer a guide for those wondering where the agency is headed. Also, in an effort to spark an interest in the industry, a woman in Minnesota has started writing children’s books about trucking. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about a fairly ridiculous situation involving turn signals, as well as some real concerns about load securement.

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – What can we expect out of new FMCSA leader?

25:09 – Author brings the world of trucking to children

40:09 – Things not to do when your turn signal isn’t working

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Freight hauled by trucks across U.S. borders continues to rise. AAA expects a very busy Independence Day holiday week on the roads. And new data shows it’s not just your imagination – traffic congestion really has gotten worse.

Back to top

What can we expect out of new FMCSA leader?

There’s a new leader at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration after action this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation. We’ll hear from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes about who that is and what we know about him, as well as about NHTSA denying a request to change the rules regarding ICC bumpers.

Back to top

Author brings the world of trucking to children

In an effort to spark an interest in the trucking industry, a woman in Minnesota has started writing children’s books about trucking. We speak with her about the process – and the passion she has for the blue-collar industry.

Back to top

Things not to do when your turn signal isn’t working

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about a fairly ridiculous situation involving turn signals, as well as some real concerns about load securement and inspecting both your load and your truck.

Back to top