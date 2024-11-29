Podcast: Watch for increased cargo theft this weekend

CargoNet warns of a troubling trend in cargo theft likely to occur over the long holiday weekend – and Keith Lewis, CargoNet’s vice president of operations, says organized crime rings are involved. Also, Land Line Now brings you our annual holiday tradition – a reading of the short story “Something for Stevie” by author Dan Anderson. Then, the National Private Truck Council recently named 27 truckers as National Driver All Stars – and among them is Christie Tilton of Eaton, Ohio.

CargoNet warns of a troubling trend in cargo theft likely to occur over the long holiday weekend – and Keith Lewis, CargoNet’s vice president of operations, says organized crime rings are involved.

For several years now on Thanksgiving, Land Line Now has brought you a very special gift from all of us – a reading of a short story about truckers, “Something for Stevie,” by author Dan Anderson. Today, we’ll offer our annual holiday treat to you once again. We’ll also bring you Jami Jones’s original interview with Anderson about what inspired him to write the story.

Women are taking on a bigger role in the trucking industry every single day. As a result, some of those women are being honored for the work they do behind the wheel. One of those honors is the National Private Truck Council’s National Driver All Stars, and one of the 27 truckers honored by that program this year was Christie Tilton of Eaton, Ohio.

