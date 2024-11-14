Podcast: VCP changing one life at a time in South Dakota

What the Veterans Community Project is building at its campus in Sioux Falls, S.D., is changing lives, one veteran at a time. Also, truckers being coerced into violating the regulations have a place where they can report that to the federal government – and we’ll explain how to use it. Then, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says there used to be a sense of camaraderie among truckers, but that feeling has – for several reasons – faded from the industry over time.

0:00 – Newscast

10:21 – VCP changing one life at a time in South Dakota

24:52 – Reporting when someone tries to get you to violate the regulations

39:51 – Is the sense of community fading from trucking?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices dip for a third straight week. The Truck Leasing Task Force delays its next meeting. And Wabash vows to keep fighting a nuclear verdict.

VCP changing one life at a time in South Dakota

One of the Veterans Community Project’s newest communities is in Sioux Falls, S.D. What it’s building there is changing lives, one veteran at a time.

Reporting when someone tries to get you to violate the regulations

For truck drivers who have someone trying to force them into violating the federal safety regulations, there is a place to go to let the authorities know that it’s happening – and that place is called the National Consumer Complaint Database. Land Line Now discusses that – as well as an upcoming federal requirement to file what’s called Beneficial Ownership Information – with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

Is the sense of community fading from trucking?

Camaraderie. The dictionary says the word means “mutual trust and friendship among people who spend a lot of time together.” OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says there used to be a sense of camaraderie among those who drive a truck for a living, but that feeling has – for a number of reasons – faded from the industry over time.

