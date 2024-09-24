Contact Us

Podcast: Utah replaces cannons used to spark avalanches

September 24, 2024

A need to preempt natural avalanches prompted Utah Department of Transportation officials to come up with a better, safer system to use in winter months. Also, average diesel prices are up for the first time in more than two months, and the U.S. Department of Labor is stepping in with a port strike looming next week. Then, people really need a second chance sometimes. One place that’s true is in court, where second chances can be hard to come by. We’ll explain. And three important pieces of legislation supported by OOIDA dealing with freight fraud and more have advanced out of committee in the U.S. House.

0:00 – Diesel prices increase after long drop

10:07 – Utah replaces cannons used to spark avalanches

25:00 – Getting your second chance in court

40:06 – Freight fraud, other trucking bills advance in Congress

Diesel prices increase after long drop

Average diesel prices are up for the first time in more than two months, and the U.S. Department of Labor is stepping in with a port strike looming next week. Meanwhile, the IRS has raised the per diem for owner-operators.

Utah replaces cannons used to spark avalanches

Avalanches are not uncommon in some parts of this country during winter months. And in some of those places, highways pass through. So how do you create a situation where travelers are kept safe? One way is to create planned avalanches. Steven Clark of the Utah Department of Transportation discusses a new way to go about this.

Getting your second chance in court

Sometimes, people really need a second chance. One place that’s true is in court, where second chances can be hard to come by – but not impossible. So what’s involved in getting one? David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal explain.

Freight fraud, other trucking bills advance in Congress

Three important pieces of legislation supported by OOIDA – dealing with issues that range from freight fraud to truckers’ records to the push for electric trucks – have made it out of committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office joins Land Line Now with details on what exactly those bills would do if passed and what their prospects are.

