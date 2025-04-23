Podcast: Unanswered questions on autonomous truck project

How is Aurora’s autonomous truck project going in Texas? George O’Connor and Norita Taylor of OOIDA discuss when it may roll out. Also, which truck stops do the best job? Trucker Path has surveyed truckers about their top truck stops. And load volumes are still above the five-year average – but for how much longer? Brent Hutto with Truckstop says there have been a lot of ups and downs.

10:11 – Autonomous trucks, speed limiters making headlines

24:49 – Drivers name their top truck stops

39:32 – How long will better load volumes last?

To comment on the Utah DOT’s plan for a 10-mile highway extension for the Mountain View Corridor in Saratoga Springs, you can: Attend the online public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. April 29. Go to the in-person public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. April 30 at Lake Mountain Middle School at 1058 S Old Farm Road in Saratoga Springs. Comment online at utah.gov/MVCsouth. Or email the DOT at mvcsouth@utah.gov.

New Mexico truckers can find their lawmaker’s contact information here to call them about SB 226, a bill that would create a split speed limit in that state. You can also call your lawmaker in the state House at 505-986-4300.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Diesel prices are back on the decline

Also in today’s top news: A “bad bill” that would harm Nevada truckers gets one step closer to passage. And Mack Trucks, Volvo Group announce layoffs.

Autonomous trucks, speed limiters making headlines

Autonomous trucks and speed limiters are making headlines in both trucking and mainstream media. George O’Connor and Norita Taylor of OOIDA explain about how the Association lends its voice to represent its members and ensures safety for all road users.

Drivers name their top truck stops

Truck stops are a home away from home for many truckers. It’s where you can get a hot meal and take a shower, among other things. So which ones do the best job? Trucker Path has surveyed truckers about their top truck stops. We’ll look at what places made the cut and what it is that had truck drivers giving them 5 stars.

How long will better load volumes last?

Load volumes are still above the five-year average – but for how much longer? Brent Hutto with Truckstop says there have been a lot of ups and downs in the spot market, but freight is still looking good for owner-operators. He’ll join us with details on today’s Market Update.

