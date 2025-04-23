Contact Us

Podcast: Unanswered questions on autonomous truck project

April 23, 2025

How is Aurora’s autonomous truck project going in Texas? George O’Connor and Norita Taylor of OOIDA discuss when it may roll out. Also, which truck stops do the best job? Trucker Path has surveyed truckers about their top truck stops. And load volumes are still above the five-year average – but for how much longer? Brent Hutto with Truckstop says there have been a lot of ups and downs.

0:00 – Newscast

10:11 – Autonomous trucks, speed limiters making headlines

24:49 – Drivers name their top truck stops

39:32 – How long will better load volumes last?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Diesel prices are back on the decline

Also in today’s top news: A “bad bill” that would harm Nevada truckers gets one step closer to passage. And Mack Trucks, Volvo Group announce layoffs.

Autonomous trucks, speed limiters making headlines

Autonomous trucks and speed limiters are making headlines in both trucking and mainstream media. George O’Connor and Norita Taylor of OOIDA explain about how the Association lends its voice to represent its members and ensures safety for all road users.

Drivers name their top truck stops

Truck stops are a home away from home for many truckers. It’s where you can get a hot meal and take a shower, among other things. So which ones do the best job? Trucker Path has surveyed truckers about their top truck stops. We’ll look at what places made the cut and what it is that had truck drivers giving them 5 stars.

How long will better load volumes last?

Load volumes are still above the five-year average – but for how much longer? Brent Hutto with Truckstop says there have been a lot of ups and downs in the spot market, but freight is still looking good for owner-operators. He’ll join us with details on today’s Market Update.

