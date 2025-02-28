Podcast: U.S. Senate takes notice of cargo theft problem

The rising problem of cargo theft was in the spotlight on Capitol Hill Thursday when a U.S. Senate subcommittee took up the issue, calling on witnesses that included OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh. What happens next? Then, the author of a children’s book about trucking tells us what inspired her to write it. And finally, we offer a fresh take on an old problem at loading docks – including how it could benefit truckers everywhere if it catches on.

Today’s trucking news: OOIDA calls on Congress to act on fraud and cargo theft

Plus, discussions surrounding electric vehicles paying into the Highway Trust Fund continue, a new update on New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan and more news of the day.

U.S. Senate takes notice of cargo theft problem

The rising problem of cargo theft was in the spotlight on Capitol Hill Thursday. A subcommittee within the U.S. Senate took up the issue, calling witnesses and looking for solutions. One of those witnesses was Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA. Jay Grimes, the Association’s director of federal affairs, walks us through the hearing.

Atlas the Trucker Dog

What started as a goal to teach children about the lives of truck drivers led to the creation of a children’s book. Land Line Now speaks with the author of “Atlas the Trucker Dog” about how it all came together.

Fresh take on old problem at loading docks

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis recently caught wind of a fresh take on an old problem at loading docks. He believes if other facilities pick up on the idea, it could benefit a lot of truckers.

