Podcast: Two states to expand truck parking

January 4, 2024

|

Two states are acting to significantly increase the number of truck parking spaces within their borders. Wyoming is adding spaces to one location with a history of problems, while Indiana will add spaces to rest areas across that state. We'll talk with both states' DOTs to get the details. Also, 2024 is looking to be another big year for new regulations – and many of them do not appear favorable to truck drivers. We'll get a rundown from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. And it's a new year, which means fuel tax rates are changing in many states. In a lot of those locations, the changes are automatic.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Two states to expand truck parking

24:49 – Rules on speed limiters, broker transparency expected this year

39:14 – States change fuel taxes for new year

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • ATRI is looking for feedback from truckers to better understand the barriers that keep women from becoming truck drivers and staying in the profession. The survey is open through Feb 2.
  • Police in Memphis, Tenn., are investigating another armed robbery targeting a commercial truck. You can see the surveillance footage of this robbery here.
  • There’s still time to vote for the Truckload Carriers Association Highway Angels of the Year award. You can read their stories and submit a vote here through Jan. 10.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
  • You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New emission performance measures are set to go into effect next week. The government faces another possible shutdown. And an Oklahoma teen pulls off a feat many thought was impossible.

Two states are acting to significantly increase the number of truck parking spaces within their borders. Wyoming is adding spaces to one location with a history of problems, while Indiana will add spaces to rest areas across that state. We’ll talk with both states’ DOTs to get the details.

Rules on speed limiters, broker transparency expected this year

2024 is looking to be another big year for new regulations – and many of them do not appear favorable to truck drivers. We’ll get a rundown from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

States change fuel taxes for new year

It’s a new year, which means fuel tax rates are changing in many states. And in a lot of those locations, the changes are automatic.

