Podcast: Two states to expand truck parking

Two states are acting to significantly increase the number of truck parking spaces within their borders. Wyoming is adding spaces to one location with a history of problems, while Indiana will add spaces to rest areas across that state. We’ll talk with both states’ DOTs to get the details. Also, 2024 is looking to be another big year for new regulations – and many of them do not appear favorable to truck drivers. We’ll get a rundown from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. And it’s a new year, which means fuel tax rates are changing in many states. In a lot of those locations, the changes are automatic.
10:07 – Two states to expand truck parking
24:49 – Rules on speed limiters, broker transparency expected this year
39:14 – States change fuel taxes for new year
