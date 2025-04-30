Contact Us

Podcast: Truckstop – signs the market is getting stronger

April 30, 2025

|

The freight market remains in limbo, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop sees evidence that market conditions are headed in a good direction. Also, today is the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon. We’ll bring you an encore of our story about two truckers who were there that day.

0:00 – CVSA takes one big step toward English-proficiency enforcement

10:11 – Encore: Two truckers experience the fall of Saigon

39:32 – Truckstop: Signs the market is getting stronger

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

CVSA takes one big step toward English-proficiency enforcement

Also in today’s top news: Congress takes a crack at fixing the Highway Trust Fund. And new economic data adds to concerns about a possible freight downturn.

Back to top

Encore: Two truckers experience the fall of Saigon

Today – April 30, 2025 – is the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the final chapter in the Vietnam War. We’re going to mark that anniversary by bringing back a story we first broadcast in 2020 of a Navy vessel that played a key role that day. It’s the story of the USS Kirk as told through the eyes of a trucker who served as a gunner on the ship, a trucker who was in Saigon at the end and the ship’s official historian, who was also on board that day.

Back to top

Truckstop: Signs the market is getting stronger

The freight market remains in a state of limbo, but being the optimist that he is, Brent Hutto of Truckstop says there’s evidence that market conditions are getting a bit stronger. He’ll also tell us what’s behind a boom in load availability and rates in the Southeast.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

English proficiency

Podcast: English proficiency – the ball’s in CVSA’s court

The president has ordered enforcement of the English proficiency regulation. But how it’s enforced on the ground is going to be up to CVSA.

April 29

autonomous trucks

Podcast: Regulators pave the road for autonomous trucks

The U.S. DOT plans to set a policy for autonomous vehicles – just as one firm gears up to test autonomous trucks on Texas roads.

April 28

Driver-facing cameras

Podcast: Driver-facing cameras – it’s worse than you thought

Driver-facing cameras are not popular with truckers. But some carriers see them very differently. One driver offers his point of view.

April 25

congestion tolling

Podcast: Is a solution on the horizon for congestion tolling battle?

As the battle over congestion tolling in New York City continues, OOIDA’s Jay Grimes offers some analysis of the issues behind that battle.

April 24

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Truckstop – signs the market is getting stronger

Podcast: English proficiency – the ball’s in CVSA’s court

Podcast: Regulators pave the road for autonomous trucks

Podcast: Driver-facing cameras – it’s worse than you thought

Podcast: Is a solution on the horizon for congestion tolling battle?