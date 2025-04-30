Podcast: Truckstop – signs the market is getting stronger

The freight market remains in limbo, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop sees evidence that market conditions are headed in a good direction. Also, today is the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon. We’ll bring you an encore of our story about two truckers who were there that day.

0:00 – CVSA takes one big step toward English-proficiency enforcement

10:11 – Encore: Two truckers experience the fall of Saigon

39:32 – Truckstop: Signs the market is getting stronger

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

CVSA takes one big step toward English-proficiency enforcement

Also in today’s top news: Congress takes a crack at fixing the Highway Trust Fund. And new economic data adds to concerns about a possible freight downturn.

Back to top

Encore: Two truckers experience the fall of Saigon

Today – April 30, 2025 – is the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the final chapter in the Vietnam War. We’re going to mark that anniversary by bringing back a story we first broadcast in 2020 of a Navy vessel that played a key role that day. It’s the story of the USS Kirk as told through the eyes of a trucker who served as a gunner on the ship, a trucker who was in Saigon at the end and the ship’s official historian, who was also on board that day.

Back to top

Truckstop: Signs the market is getting stronger

The freight market remains in a state of limbo, but being the optimist that he is, Brent Hutto of Truckstop says there’s evidence that market conditions are getting a bit stronger. He’ll also tell us what’s behind a boom in load availability and rates in the Southeast.

Back to top