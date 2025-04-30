Podcast: Truckstop – signs the market is getting stronger

The freight market remains in limbo, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop sees evidence that market conditions are headed in a good direction. Also, today is the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon. We’ll bring you an encore of our story about two truckers who were there that day.
Encore: Two truckers experience the fall of Saigon
Today – April 30, 2025 – is the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the final chapter in the Vietnam War. We’re going to mark that anniversary by bringing back a story we first broadcast in 2020 of a Navy vessel that played a key role that day. It’s the story of the USS Kirk as told through the eyes of a trucker who served as a gunner on the ship, a trucker who was in Saigon at the end and the ship’s official historian, who was also on board that day.
Truckstop: Signs the market is getting stronger
The freight market remains in a state of limbo, but being the optimist that he is, Brent Hutto of Truckstop says there’s evidence that market conditions are getting a bit stronger. He’ll also tell us what’s behind a boom in load availability and rates in the Southeast.