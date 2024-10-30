Podcast: Truckers pitch in on continuing hurricane relief

The director of the American Logistics Aid Network offers an update on relief efforts in the wake of two hurricanes in the Southeast. Also, there are ways truck drivers can protect themselves against predatory towing – and the insurance options they choose can play a big role. Then, seasonality in the market is returning, and rates are heading in a positive direction. We’ll get the full run down from Brent Hutto of Truckstop in today’s Market Update.
10:15 – Truckers pitch in on continuing hurricane relief
25:08 – Protecting yourself from predatory towing
40:20 – Is fall bringing a spring in rates?
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Visit the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) website for information on how you can help with disaster relief efforts.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- Find more information about the freight market online.
- OOIDA’s tour truck, The Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Louisiana Truck Shows in Rayne, La., Nov. 1-3. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The Truck Leasing Task Force presents possible solutions to the lease-purchase model. Diesel prices are back up agaim. And a Bendix recall leads to a recall of 127,000 Volvo trucks.
Truckers pitch in on continuing hurricane relief
The national headlines on Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton have gone quiet, but the needs among affected communities remain. The American Logistics Aid Network is among the many groups helping with relief and recovery efforts on the ground. Kathy Fulton, ALAN’s executive director, provides an update on what this help looks like. Then, Land Line Now checks in on the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame’s 2024 induction class.
Protecting yourself from predatory towing
Topics involving towing have become big news in the trucking industry, especially since predatory towing and outrageous towing bills have been exposed. But the fact is, there are ways truck drivers can protect themselves against predatory towing – and the insurance options they choose can play a big role. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explain.
Is fall bringing a spring in rates?
Seasonality in the market is returning, and rates are heading in a positive direction. We’ll get the full run down from Brent Hutto of Truckstop in today’s Market Update.