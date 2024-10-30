Contact Us

Podcast: Truckers pitch in on continuing hurricane relief

October 30, 2024

|

The director of the American Logistics Aid Network offers an update on relief efforts in the wake of two hurricanes in the Southeast. Also, there are ways truck drivers can protect themselves against predatory towing – and the insurance options they choose can play a big role. Then, seasonality in the market is returning, and rates are heading in a positive direction. We’ll get the full run down from Brent Hutto of Truckstop in today’s Market Update.

0:00 – Newscast

10:15 – Truckers pitch in on continuing hurricane relief

25:08 – Protecting yourself from predatory towing

40:20 – Is fall bringing a spring in rates?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Truck Leasing Task Force presents possible solutions to the lease-purchase model. Diesel prices are back up agaim. And a Bendix recall leads to a recall of 127,000 Volvo trucks.

Back to top

Truckers pitch in on continuing hurricane relief

The national headlines on Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton have gone quiet, but the needs among affected communities remain. The American Logistics Aid Network is among the many groups helping with relief and recovery efforts on the ground. Kathy Fulton, ALAN’s executive director, provides an update on what this help looks like. Then, Land Line Now checks in on the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame’s 2024 induction class.

Back to top

Protecting yourself from predatory towing

Topics involving towing have become big news in the trucking industry, especially since predatory towing and outrageous towing bills have been exposed. But the fact is, there are ways truck drivers can protect themselves against predatory towing – and the insurance options they choose can play a big role. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explain.

Back to top

Is fall bringing a spring in rates?

Seasonality in the market is returning, and rates are heading in a positive direction. We’ll get the full run down from Brent Hutto of Truckstop in today’s Market Update.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

Jimmy Mac

Podcast: Talking radio and trucking with Jimmy Mac

Land Line Now talks with Jimmy Mac, on-air host of the Dave Nemo Show, about his career, broadcasting and related responsibilities.

October 29

Barry Fowler taxes

Podcast: What you need to know about taxes as a trucker

How you prepare for taxes should be a year-round effort to manage your business and get the best results. Tax expert Barry Fowler explains.

October 28

Podcast: Tesla’s full self-driving tech in the crosshairs

A new federal probe into Tesla’s autonomous technology is underway following a series of crashes, but is this a classic case of too little, too late?

October 25

Truck Leasing Task Force

Podcast: Truck Leasing Task Force meets again

Previewing next week’s Truck Leasing Task Force meeting, plus new details on FMCSA’s efforts to update the motor carrier registration system.

October 24

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Truckers pitch in on continuing hurricane relief

Podcast: Talking radio and trucking with Jimmy Mac

Podcast: What you need to know about taxes as a trucker

Podcast: Tesla’s full self-driving tech in the crosshairs

Podcast: Truck Leasing Task Force meets again