Podcast: Truckers pitch in on continuing hurricane relief

The director of the American Logistics Aid Network offers an update on relief efforts in the wake of two hurricanes in the Southeast. Also, there are ways truck drivers can protect themselves against predatory towing – and the insurance options they choose can play a big role. Then, seasonality in the market is returning, and rates are heading in a positive direction. We’ll get the full run down from Brent Hutto of Truckstop in today’s Market Update.

0:00 – Newscast

10:15 – Truckers pitch in on continuing hurricane relief

25:08 – Protecting yourself from predatory towing

40:20 – Is fall bringing a spring in rates?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Truck Leasing Task Force presents possible solutions to the lease-purchase model. Diesel prices are back up agaim. And a Bendix recall leads to a recall of 127,000 Volvo trucks.

Truckers pitch in on continuing hurricane relief

The national headlines on Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton have gone quiet, but the needs among affected communities remain. The American Logistics Aid Network is among the many groups helping with relief and recovery efforts on the ground. Kathy Fulton, ALAN’s executive director, provides an update on what this help looks like. Then, Land Line Now checks in on the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame’s 2024 induction class.

Protecting yourself from predatory towing

Topics involving towing have become big news in the trucking industry, especially since predatory towing and outrageous towing bills have been exposed. But the fact is, there are ways truck drivers can protect themselves against predatory towing – and the insurance options they choose can play a big role. Trina Skywalker and Trista Roby of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explain.

Is fall bringing a spring in rates?

Seasonality in the market is returning, and rates are heading in a positive direction. We’ll get the full run down from Brent Hutto of Truckstop in today’s Market Update.

