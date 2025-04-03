Podcast: Trucker’s lawsuit over CBD wins at Supreme Court

A trucker, fired after a positive drug test, took his case against a CBD supplement company all the way to the Supreme Court – and won. Also, in an effort to make the next highway bill benefit truckers, OOIDA’s executive vice president testified to a subcommittee in Washington, D.C. Then, we’ll update you on the transportation secretary’s testimony to the Senate, a proposed regulatory rollback and what happened at MATS. And plenty of people are skeptical about the safety of autonomous trucks. Now, several states are taking a closer look at the issue.

0:00 – Trucker’s lawsuit over CBD wins at Supreme Court

10:12 – OOIDA’s Pugh describes what’s needed to make the highway bill pro-trucker

24:48 – Trump administration regulatory rollback is on

39:32 – States take a closer look at autonomous trucks

A truck driver, fired after a positive drug test, took his case against a CBD supplement company all the way to the Supreme Court – and won. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins the show to walk us through what happened and the cautionary tale it provides.

In an effort to make the next highway bill one that will benefit truckers, OOIDA’s executive vice president gave testimony at a subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C. We sit down with Lewie Pugh to discuss the hearing and what issues took center stage.

From Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s testimony before a Senate committee and the Trump administration’s bid to take a hatchet to regulations to a recap of what we learned at the Mid-America Trucking Show, Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains what’s going on in our nation’s capital.

Plenty of people are skeptical about the safety of autonomous trucks. Now, several states have decided to take a closer look at the issue. Land Line’s state legislative expert, Keith Goble, covers that – plus a lawsuit reform bill passed by the Georgia House of Representatives.

