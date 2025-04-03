Contact Us

Podcast: Trucker’s lawsuit over CBD wins at Supreme Court

April 3, 2025

|

A trucker, fired after a positive drug test, took his case against a CBD supplement company all the way to the Supreme Court – and won. Also, in an effort to make the next highway bill benefit truckers, OOIDA’s executive vice president testified to a subcommittee in Washington, D.C. Then, we’ll update you on the transportation secretary’s testimony to the Senate, a proposed regulatory rollback and what happened at MATS. And plenty of people are skeptical about the safety of autonomous trucks. Now, several states are taking a closer look at the issue.

0:00 – Trucker’s lawsuit over CBD wins at Supreme Court

10:12 – OOIDA’s Pugh describes what’s needed to make the highway bill pro-trucker

24:48 – Trump administration regulatory rollback is on

39:32 – States take a closer look at autonomous trucks

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Trucker’s lawsuit over CBD wins at Supreme Court

A truck driver, fired after a positive drug test, took his case against a CBD supplement company all the way to the Supreme Court – and won. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins the show to walk us through what happened and the cautionary tale it provides.

Back to top

OOIDA’s Pugh describes what’s needed to make the highway bill pro-trucker

In an effort to make the next highway bill one that will benefit truckers, OOIDA’s executive vice president gave testimony at a subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C. We sit down with Lewie Pugh to discuss the hearing and what issues took center stage.

Back to top

Trump administration regulatory rollback is on

From Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s testimony before a Senate committee and the Trump administration’s bid to take a hatchet to regulations to a recap of what we learned at the Mid-America Trucking Show, Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains what’s going on in our nation’s capital.

Back to top

States take a closer look at autonomous trucks

Plenty of people are skeptical about the safety of autonomous trucks. Now, several states have decided to take a closer look at the issue. Land Line’s state legislative expert, Keith Goble, covers that – plus a lawsuit reform bill passed by the Georgia House of Representatives.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

Podcast: Titans of trucking in conversation

Radio icon Dave Nemo and OOIDA President Todd Spencer reunited at MATS, and we had our microphones rolling for a wide-ranging conversation.

April 02

robberies

Podcast: Sheriff offers advice on avoiding rest area robberies

A string of robberies and assaults at an Arizona rest area have targeted truckers. The local sheriff joins Land Line Now to offer advice.

April 01

bathroom access restroom access

Podcast: Bill designed to solve truckers’ restroom access problem

It’s a familiar frustration to any trucker – getting access to a restroom at the loading dock. Land Line Now details an effort to fix that.

March 31

beneficial ownership information Highway bill

Podcast: Creating the most pro-trucker highway bill ever

Provisions on size and weight, ELDs, retention and more could form the core of what might be the most pro-trucker highway bill ever.

March 28

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Trucker’s lawsuit over CBD wins at Supreme Court

Podcast: Titans of trucking in conversation

Podcast: Sheriff offers advice on avoiding rest area robberies

Podcast: Bill designed to solve truckers’ restroom access problem

Podcast: Creating the most pro-trucker highway bill ever