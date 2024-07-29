Contact Us

Podcast: Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

July 29, 2024

|

Author and historian Mark Levinson relates the story of Malcolm McLean, a pioneer in the use of shipping containers – and a truck driver. Also, several members of Congress have spoken out on the issue of speed limiters, and one of them is Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia. Land Line Now brings you some of comments.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

45:20 – Trucker and congressman expresses his views on speed limiters

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Business groups urge Congress to delay beneficial ownership information reporting. FMCSA grants exemption to thousands of commercial learner’s permit holders. And more tie rod assembly concerns lead to another recall.

Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

One of the most common and easily recognized images in trucking and other freight-moving industries is the humble shipping container. But how did the shipping container come into being? For many years, one name has come up: that of Malcolm McLean, credited in numerous places as the inventor. However, the real story, as is so often true in history, is a little more complex – and honestly, a lot more interesting. Land Line Now will discuss McLean and his place in history with author and historian Marc Levinson.

Trucker and congressman expresses his views on speed limiters

Several members of Congress have spoken out on the issue of speed limiters, and one of them is Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia. Land Line Now brings you some of comments.

