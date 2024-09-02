Podcast: Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

Author and historian Mark Levinson relates the story of Malcolm McLean, a pioneer in the use of shipping containers – and a truck driver. Also, several members of Congress have spoken out on the issue of speed limiters – and one of them is Congressman Mike Collins of Georgia. We’ll bring you some of comments.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

45:05 – Trucker and congressman expresses his views on speed limiters

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA takes the next step toward modernizing its registration process. Another holiday weekend means another high risk of cargo theft. And more than half a billion dollars in federal grants are announced for EV charging infrastructure projects nationwide.

One of the most common and easily recognized images in trucking and other freight-moving industries is the humble shipping container. But how did the shipping container come into being? For many years, one name has come up – that of Malcolm McLean, credited in numerous places as the inventor. However, the real story, as is so often true in history, is a little more complex, and honestly, a lot more interesting. I’ll discuss McLean and his place in history with author and historian Marc Levinson.

Several members of Congress have spoken out on the issue of speed limiters – and one of them is Congressman Mike Collins of Georgia. We’ll bring you some of comments from earlier this year on the issue.

