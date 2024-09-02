Contact Us

Podcast: Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

September 2, 2024

|

Author and historian Mark Levinson relates the story of Malcolm McLean, a pioneer in the use of shipping containers – and a truck driver. Also, several members of Congress have spoken out on the issue of speed limiters – and one of them is Congressman Mike Collins of Georgia. We’ll bring you some of comments.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

45:05 – Trucker and congressman expresses his views on speed limiters

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA takes the next step toward modernizing its registration process. Another holiday weekend means another high risk of cargo theft. And more than half a billion dollars in federal grants are announced for EV charging infrastructure projects nationwide.

Back to top

Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

One of the most common and easily recognized images in trucking and other freight-moving industries is the humble shipping container. But how did the shipping container come into being? For many years, one name has come up – that of Malcolm McLean, credited in numerous places as the inventor. However, the real story, as is so often true in history, is a little more complex, and honestly, a lot more interesting. I’ll discuss McLean and his place in history with author and historian Marc Levinson.

Back to top

Trucker and congressman expresses his views on speed limiters

Several members of Congress have spoken out on the issue of speed limiters – and one of them is Congressman Mike Collins of Georgia. We’ll bring you some of comments from earlier this year on the issue.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

brokers

Podcast: Telling the good brokers from the bad

Being able to tell good brokers and bad brokers apart can save time, keep you out of a real financial bind – or avoid ending your business.

August 30

driver training

Podcast: Improving driver training, one school at a time

FMCSA will spend millions of dollars to improve driver training at several facilities. And the training includes some for current drivers.

August 29

Canadian Rail

Podcast: How could a Canadian rail shutdown affect the supply chain?

The Canadian rail work stoppage may be over, but the threat of another is very real. We look at the implications – and the opportunities.

August 28

PHMSA hazmat

Podcast: PHMSA wants to avoid higher fees for small hazmat haulers

A federal document shows PHMSA wants to raise fees for hazmat haulers. But an agency official says the situation is not quite that simple.

August 27

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Trucker’s ingenuity brings us the shipping containers we have today

Podcast: Telling the good brokers from the bad

Podcast: Improving driver training, one school at a time

Podcast: How could a Canadian rail shutdown affect the supply chain?

Podcast: PHMSA wants to avoid higher fees for small hazmat haulers