Podcast: Truckers For Troops – you can help a veteran in need

As OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops campaign continues, Land Line Now takes you to the Veterans Community Project site in Longmont, Colo., to see how it spends every day helping veterans in need. Then, we give advice on handling a ticket and why you should always pause before paying it off. And finally, we offer a look at the latest spot market data and what it means for you.

0:00 – Newscast

10:32 – Truckers For Troops: Veterans Community Project in Longmont, Colo.

24:53 – Pause before paying off a ticket

39:52 – Spot market update

Today’s top story: What President-elect Trump’s pick to head EPA means for emission regulations

Plus, a California trucking company is denied a request for foreign drivers, a truck driver is arrested after smuggling migrants in diesel tank and more trucking news of the day.

Truckers For Troops: Veterans Community Project in Longmont, Colo.

A big part of Truckers For Troops in recent years has been helping veterans through the Veterans Community Project, which gets homeless vets off the street and into permanent housing. One of the recent additions to that effort is a new campus in Longmont, Colo. Jennifer Seybold, director of the Longmont operation, explains what it’s doing, how it’s doing it and why.

Pause before paying off a ticket

No one likes to think about getting a ticket, but knowing what to do after getting one is important. Land Line Now speaks with Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law about why you should pause before you pay your fine.

Spot market update

The freight market is just now bouncing back from the impact of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Brent Hutto of Truckstop breaks down all the latest data from the spot market.

