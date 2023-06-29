Podcast: Trucker helps catch fleeing suspect

A truck driver in New York is being applauded after he maneuvered his truck to stop a fleeing suspect who had shot a state trooper. He’ll talk with us about what happened, and how he says he was just in the right place at the right time. Also, from July 9 through July15, enforcement officers across the U.S. and Canada will take part in Operation Safe Driver, an annual campaign during which they look for unsafe driving behaviors by any vehicle, commercial or passenger. And it’s an important week for truckers on the spot market as we head into the end of the month – and the weekend before the July Fourth holiday.
09:25 – Trucker helps catch fleeing suspect
24:19 – Watching for bad behavior on the roads
39:03 – An important week in the spot market
Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford
FMCSA is expected to publish a proposal this year to require electronic IDs on commercial motor vehicles. Truck parking projects are announced as part of 162 infrastructure projects across the country. And four more men have been arrested in the deadly tragedy that left 53 migrants dead in Texas last June.
Trucker helps catch fleeing suspect
Watching for bad behavior on the roads
An important week in the spot market
