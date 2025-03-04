Podcast: Truck parking effort back in Congress

A number of federal lawmakers have put their weight behind a bill that is designed to expand the number of truck parking spaces nationwide. Also, an Ohio Turnpike official lays out a plan to go after tolls left unpaid after the highway moved to open-road tolling for E-ZPass users. And Land Line Magazine’s staff joins the show to discuss how 2025 is expected to be a pivotal year in the march toward autonomous trucks.

0:00 – Newscast

10:01 – Ohio Turnpike targets unpaid tolls

24:27 – The road ahead for autonomous trucks

39:25 – Truck parking effort back in Congress

Link0s, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Treasury Department effectively ends beneficial ownership information reporting. Stretch of I-40 damaged by Hurricane Helene reopens. And Colorado is ramping up chain law checks.

Back to top

Ohio Turnpike targets unpaid tolls

If you travel on the Ohio Turnpike, you may soon be getting a bill in the mail. That’s because a lot of people have failed to pay their tolls, and the Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is ready to collect. The problem dates back to the start of the Turnpike’s new E-ZPass open-road tolling system. Charles Cyrill of the Ohio Turnpike Commission goes over the problem and some solutions.

Back to top

The road ahead for autonomous trucks

2025 is expected to be a pivotal year for autonomous trucks. In this month’s issue of Land Line Magazine, staff members detail the plans ahead for driverless trucks and how the new administration could introduce federal rules. The magazine’s Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher join Land Line Now to discuss that and more from the current issue.

Back to top

Truck parking effort back in Congress

In the last session of Congress, a number of lawmakers put their weight behind a bill that would expand the number of truck parking spaces nationwide. Now, that bill is back, and lawmakers are working once again to get it passed.

Back to top