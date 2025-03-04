Podcast: Truck parking effort back in Congress

A number of federal lawmakers have put their weight behind a bill that is designed to expand the number of truck parking spaces nationwide. Also, an Ohio Turnpike official lays out a plan to go after tolls left unpaid after the highway moved to open-road tolling for E-ZPass users. And Land Line Magazine’s staff joins the show to discuss how 2025 is expected to be a pivotal year in the march toward autonomous trucks.
10:01 – Ohio Turnpike targets unpaid tolls
24:27 – The road ahead for autonomous trucks
39:25 – Truck parking effort back in Congress
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you have unpaid tolls in Ohio, you can make a payment on the state’s E-ZPass website or by phone at 440-971-2222.
- You can view informative videos about using E-ZPass at the Ohio Turnpike website.
- If you’re a trucker not receiving Land Line Magazine and you’d like to, you can sign up here. It’s free!
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the TA in Wildwood, Fla., March 4-6. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
The Treasury Department effectively ends beneficial ownership information reporting. Stretch of I-40 damaged by Hurricane Helene reopens. And Colorado is ramping up chain law checks.
Ohio Turnpike targets unpaid tolls
If you travel on the Ohio Turnpike, you may soon be getting a bill in the mail. That’s because a lot of people have failed to pay their tolls, and the Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is ready to collect. The problem dates back to the start of the Turnpike’s new E-ZPass open-road tolling system. Charles Cyrill of the Ohio Turnpike Commission goes over the problem and some solutions.
The road ahead for autonomous trucks
2025 is expected to be a pivotal year for autonomous trucks. In this month’s issue of Land Line Magazine, staff members detail the plans ahead for driverless trucks and how the new administration could introduce federal rules. The magazine’s Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher join Land Line Now to discuss that and more from the current issue.
Truck parking effort back in Congress
In the last session of Congress, a number of lawmakers put their weight behind a bill that would expand the number of truck parking spaces nationwide. Now, that bill is back, and lawmakers are working once again to get it passed.