Podcast: Truck Leasing Task Force meets again

October 24, 2024

Attendees of OOIDA’s Truck to Success seminar explain how the comprehensive course is helping them plan for the future. Plus, a preview of next week’s Truck Leasing Task Force meeting, along with new details on changes to FMCSA’s motor carrier registration system. Then, what paperwork you need to keep in the cab at all times. And finally, a rundown of the transportation questions on the ballot in big cities on Election Day.

0:00 – OOIDA’s Truck to Success seminar

10:25 – Truck Leasing Task Force & new motor carrier registration system

25:09 – Paperwork to keep in the cab & advice for finding a CME

40:21 – Election Day transportation questions

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

OOIDA’s Truck to Success seminar

OOIDA wrapped up its annual Truck to Success seminar on Thursday, with truckers from all over the U.S. gathering to learn about the ins and outs of becoming an owner-operator. We’ll hear from a couple of those truckers, who explain how the comprehensive three-day course is helping them make plans for the future.

Truck Leasing Task Force & new motor carrier registration system

The Truck Leasing Task Force has scheduled another meeting to discuss the lease-purchase model of operating. Jay Grimes, OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs, offers up a preview. Plus, new details on FMCSA’s efforts to update its motor carrier registration system.

Paperwork to keep in the cab & advice for finding a CME

As an owner-operator, you’re required to keep a number of documents alongside you in the cab at all times. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s compliance department go over that before providing some advice on finding a certified medical examiner.

Election Day transportation questions

Keith Goble of Land Line Magazine is looking ahead to Election Day on November 5th and a number of transportation-related questions that are on the ballot in major cities and counties across the nation.

