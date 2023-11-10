Podcast: Tribute trucks pay homage to the military, veterans

There is a strong bond between those who serve in the military and those who serve our country behind the wheel of a truck. We recently spoke with two drivers who have tribute trucks to honor service members and the fallen. Also, we look at one of the Veterans Community Project’s newest campuses in Longmont, Colo., with the help of Jennifer Seybold, its executive director. Then, we catch up with several OOIDA employees who have a special connection to the military. And across the country, local governments had ballot issues dealing with transportation. We have the results.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Tribute trucks pay homage to the military, veterans

25:00 – Veterans Community Project reaches out in Colorado

39:28 – Local ballot issue results

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Two new bills that would guarantee overtime pay for truckers are introduced. A government agency expects diesel prices to go up again before the year is out. And OOIDA uses a fiery crash in Utah to teach the public about truck driver training.

Tribute trucks pay homage to the military, veterans

There is a strong bond between those who serve in the military and those who serve our country behind the wheel of a truck. We recently spoke with two drivers who have tribute trucks to honor service members and the fallen.

Veterans Community Project reaches out in Colorado

The Veterans Community Project started out with one campus in Kansas City, Mo. But like any successful organization, it’s growing – and that means more help for veterans across the country. We look at one of VCP’s newest campuses in Longmont, Colo., with the help of Jennifer Seybold, its executive director. Then, we catch up with several OOIDA employees who have a special connection to the military.

Local ballot issue results

Across the country, local governments had ballot issues dealing with transportation. We have the results.

