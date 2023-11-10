Contact Us

Podcast: Tribute trucks pay homage to the military, veterans

November 9, 2023

|

There is a strong bond between those who serve in the military and those who serve our country behind the wheel of a truck. We recently spoke with two drivers who have tribute trucks to honor service members and the fallen. Also, we look at one of the Veterans Community Project’s newest campuses in Longmont, Colo., with the help of Jennifer Seybold, its executive director. Then, we catch up with several OOIDA employees who have a special connection to the military. And across the country, local governments had ballot issues dealing with transportation. We have the results.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Tribute trucks pay homage to the military, veterans

25:00 – Veterans Community Project reaches out in Colorado

39:28 – Local ballot issue results

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Two new bills that would guarantee overtime pay for truckers are introduced. A government agency expects diesel prices to go up again before the year is out. And OOIDA uses a fiery crash in Utah to teach the public about truck driver training.

Back to top

Tribute trucks pay homage to the military, veterans

There is a strong bond between those who serve in the military and those who serve our country behind the wheel of a truck. We recently spoke with two drivers who have tribute trucks to honor service members and the fallen.

Back to top

Veterans Community Project reaches out in Colorado

The Veterans Community Project started out with one campus in Kansas City, Mo. But like any successful organization, it’s growing – and that means more help for veterans across the country. We look at one of VCP’s newest campuses in Longmont, Colo., with the help of Jennifer Seybold, its executive director. Then, we catch up with several OOIDA employees who have a special connection to the military.

Back to top

Local ballot issue results

Across the country, local governments had ballot issues dealing with transportation. We have the results.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

military

Podcast: Serving our country and the industry

Three OOIDA employees who have been in the Army and the National Guard talk about their time serving and what life is like afterward.

November 08

Veterans Community Project

Podcast: Veterans Community Project helping veterans in South Dakota

The new Veterans Community Project campus already has residents, with plans for expansion. We’ll talk with its executive director.

November 07

Veterans Community Project

Podcast: Reaching out to our troops and veterans

We’ll hear from a man whose son is in the Navy right now and from the Veterans Community Project about how it helps those who have served.

November 06

Podcast: Mandate mania – another push for speed limiters and AEBs

As federal regulators move closer to proposed mandates of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking systems, trucking industry stakeholders are circling the wagons.

November 03

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Tribute trucks pay homage to the military, veterans

Podcast: Serving our country and the industry

Podcast: Veterans Community Project helping veterans in South Dakota

Podcast: Reaching out to our troops and veterans

Podcast: Mandate mania – another push for speed limiters and AEBs