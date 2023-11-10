Podcast: Tribute trucks pay homage to the military, veterans

There is a strong bond between those who serve in the military and those who serve our country behind the wheel of a truck. We recently spoke with two drivers who have tribute trucks to honor service members and the fallen. Also, we look at one of the Veterans Community Project’s newest campuses in Longmont, Colo., with the help of Jennifer Seybold, its executive director. Then, we catch up with several OOIDA employees who have a special connection to the military. And across the country, local governments had ballot issues dealing with transportation. We have the results.
10:07 – Tribute trucks pay homage to the military, veterans
25:00 – Veterans Community Project reaches out in Colorado
39:28 – Local ballot issue results
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops campaign is in full swing! Start or renew your membership here. Or you can make a direct donation here. The campaign runs through Nov. 19.
- Find out more about the Veterans Community Project
- The Fall 2023 Driver Survey released by Conversion Interactive Agency got feedback on a number of issues. You can read the report here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
Tribute trucks pay homage to the military, veterans
The Veterans Community Project started out with one campus in Kansas City, Mo. But like any successful organization, it’s growing – and that means more help for veterans across the country. We look at one of VCP’s newest campuses in Longmont, Colo., with the help of Jennifer Seybold, its executive director. Then, we catch up with several OOIDA employees who have a special connection to the military.
Across the country, local governments had ballot issues dealing with transportation. We have the results.