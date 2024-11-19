Podcast: Transportation under Trump

As President-elect Trump makes his picks to lead various government agencies, what can we expect by way of trucking policy? We run through the possible changes on the horizon, including what might happen with the Biden administration’s controversial emission standards. Then, some advice about tax planning as we approach the end of the year. And finally, the new year brings a new class of Congress and a new administration in the White House. How will the changes shape OOIDA’s priority list?

Transportation under President-elect Trump

We’re learning more about the people President-elect Trump is considering to lead various government agencies. Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs, joins Land Line Now to discuss that list and the changes that could be coming to the Biden administration’s emission standards.

Tax planning

The end of the year is fast approaching – and that means you have only a little time to do some tax planning. Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service has advice.

OOIDA’s priorities for 2025 and beyond

What do a new Congress and a new president mean for OOIDA’s priorities in Washington, D.C.? Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA’s director of legislative affairs, breaks down the Association’s vision, which was a focal point of conversation at the OOIDA board meeting last week.

