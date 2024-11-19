Contact Us

Podcast: Transportation under Trump

November 18, 2024

|

As President-elect Trump makes his picks to lead various government agencies, what can we expect by way of trucking policy? We run through the possible changes on the horizon, including what might happen with the Biden administration’s controversial emission standards. Then, some advice about tax planning as we approach the end of the year. And finally, the new year brings a new class of Congress and a new administration in the White House. How will the changes shape OOIDA’s priority list?

0:00 – Newscast

10:31 – Transportation under President-elect Trump

24:52 – Tax planning

39:51 – OOIDA’s priorities for 2025 and beyond

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

FMCSA revokes three electronic logging device models

Plus, more than 100 tickets issued in one day for truckers using non-truck routes in Tenn., a trucking company owner is heading to prison for COVID relief fraud, and more trucking news of the day.

Back to top

Transportation under President-elect Trump

We’re learning more about the people President-elect Trump is considering to lead various government agencies. Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs, joins Land Line Now to discuss that list and the changes that could be coming to the Biden administration’s emission standards.

Back to top

Tax planning

The end of the year is fast approaching – and that means you have only a little time to do some tax planning. Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service has advice.

Back to top

OOIDA’s priorities for 2025 and beyond

What do a new Congress and a new president mean for OOIDA’s priorities in Washington, D.C.? Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA’s director of legislative affairs, breaks down the Association’s vision, which was a focal point of conversation at the OOIDA board meeting last week.

Back to top

Related Podcasts

Department of Transportation

Podcast: Who will be the next secretary of transportation?

Who will lead the U.S. Department of Transportation in the upcoming Trump administration? A number of interesting names are being floated.

November 15

trucking election

Podcast: Election results could move some big issues forward

The Republican Party is set to control Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court. Will important trucking issues move ahead?

November 14

Veterans Community Project Sioux Falls SD

Podcast: VCP changing one life at a time in South Dakota

What the Veterans Community Project is building at its location in Sioux Falls, S.D., is changing lives, one veteran at a time.

November 13

military

Podcast: Truckers For Troops – you can help a veteran in need

Land Line Now’s coverage of OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops campaign continues with a trip to the Veterans Community Project in Longmont, Colo.

November 12

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Transportation under Trump

Podcast: Who will be the next secretary of transportation?

Podcast: Election results could move some big issues forward

Podcast: VCP changing one life at a time in South Dakota

Podcast: Truckers For Troops – you can help a veteran in need