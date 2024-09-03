Podcast: Transportation issues on local ballots in November

Several localities across the U.S. will vote on billions in transportation funding, including Seattle, Nashville and two towns in Colorado. Also, if you’re an owner-operator, keeping on top of your taxes and bookkeeping isn’t just a good idea – it’s a necessity. Truck To Success will offer some advice. And predatory towing affects a small percentage of truck drivers – but a single instance of the problem can spell the end of your business.

Tens of thousands of CDL holders could be revoked in November. CVSA’s Brake Safety Week and the lead-up to the holiday weekend make an impact on the spot market. And another state is now providing traffic alerts via ELD.

Let’s face it – no one like to do their taxes. But if you’re an owner-operator, keeping on top of your taxes and bookkeeping isn’t just a good idea – it’s a necessity. It can be intimidating and overwhelming, which is why Barry Fowler’s presentation at OOIDA’s Truck To Success seminar is so popular. Fowler is the president of Taxation Solutions. He joins us to preview what he tells Truck To Success attendees as we inch closer to the actual event in October.

The percentage of truckers affected by predatory towing is actually small – but if you’re one of those truckers, a single instance can spell the end of your business. That’s why Land Line Magazine decided to take a deep dive into the topic. Senior Editor Mark Schremmer joins the program to discuss that story – and others from the most recent issue of the magazine.

The November election will be a busy one in many ways. But outside of the big contests, several localities across the nation will be voting on billions in transportation funding – including Seattle, Nashville and two towns in Colorado.

