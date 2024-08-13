Podcast: Traffic congestion – it’s not getting better

A report by INRIX says that traffic congestion is worsening in the United States – and offers some interesting data that may show why. Also, an effort in California that originally would have put speed limiters on all vehicles now calls for putting “speed warning devices” on all new vehicles.

Traffic congestion – it’s not getting better

Traffic congestion is a topic of interest to virtually everyone, because at some point, we’ll all be stuck in traffic. That is in part why an organization called INRIX conducts a study each year titled the “Global Traffic Scorecard.” And the 2023 version of the study contains some fascinating information. Bob Pishue – a transportation analyst from INRIX and the author of the Global Traffic Scorecard – explains.

California lawmakers want to warn you about speed

Some time back, we told you about an effort in California to put speed limiters on all vehicles. Now, the bill would put “speed warning devices” on all new vehicles in the state. Meanwhile, local transportation issues are on the ballot this year in South Carolina.

