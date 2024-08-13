Podcast: Traffic congestion – it’s not getting better

A report by INRIX says that traffic congestion is worsening in the United States – and offers some interesting data that may show why. Also, an effort in California that originally would have put speed limiters on all vehicles now calls for putting “speed warning devices” on all new vehicles.
10:22 – Traffic congestion – it’s not getting better
40:08 – California lawmakers want to warn you about speed
- OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops program is teaming up with Wreaths Across America. Find out more here.
- You can learn more about INRIX and even request a copy of the INRIX 2023 Global Traffic Scorecard on the website.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Sapp Brothers in Salt Lake City 13-14. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Traffic congestion – it’s not getting better
Traffic congestion is a topic of interest to virtually everyone, because at some point, we’ll all be stuck in traffic. That is in part why an organization called INRIX conducts a study each year titled the “Global Traffic Scorecard.” And the 2023 version of the study contains some fascinating information. Bob Pishue – a transportation analyst from INRIX and the author of the Global Traffic Scorecard – explains.
California lawmakers want to warn you about speed
Some time back, we told you about an effort in California to put speed limiters on all vehicles. Now, the bill would put “speed warning devices” on all new vehicles in the state. Meanwhile, local transportation issues are on the ballot this year in South Carolina.