Podcast: Titans of trucking in conversation

April 2, 2025

|

There are plenty of people who have loomed large in the world of trucking over the past few decades – and any list of names is sure to include radio icon Dave Nemo and OOIDA President Todd Spencer. The two legends in their respective fields met at last week’s Mid-America Trucking Show for a reunion of sorts, and we had our microphones rolling. Then, Truckstop’s Brent Hutto calls in with positive news about load-posting volumes and one market in particular that’s doing very well.

0:00 – Newscast

10:13 – Dave Nemo and Todd Spencer on their early days in trucking

24:50 – Dave Nemo and Todd Spencer on their legacies and more

39:33 – More positive signs in the spot market

 

Today’s trucking headlines: Transportation Secretary Duffy acknowledges truck parking crisis in hearing

Plus, overturned semis are among the damage caused by possible tornado in Nevada, Mo., driving into Canada from New York will soon cost more, and more trucking news of the day.

Dave Nemo and Todd Spencer on their early days in trucking

There are plenty of people who have loomed large in the world of trucking over the past few decades – and any list of names is sure to include radio icon Dave Nemo and OOIDA President Todd Spencer. The two legends in their respective fields met at last week's Mid-America Trucking Show for a reunion of sorts, and we had our microphones rolling for a conversation about what's changed in trucking over the past 50 years, what's stayed the same and what's in store for the future.

Dave Nemo and Todd Spencer on their legacies and more

The conversation between radio icon Dave Nemo and OOIDA President Todd Spencer continues with a look at how the Mid-America Trucking Show has changed over the years, what’s next for both men and more.

More positive signs in the spot market

The spot market continues to show signs of recovery. Truckstop’s Brent Hutto calls in with positive news about load-posting volumes and one market in particular that’s doing very well.

