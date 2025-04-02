Podcast: Titans of trucking in conversation

There are plenty of people who have loomed large in the world of trucking over the past few decades – and any list of names is sure to include radio icon Dave Nemo and OOIDA President Todd Spencer. The two legends in their respective fields met at last week’s Mid-America Trucking Show for a reunion of sorts, and we had our microphones rolling. Then, Truckstop’s Brent Hutto calls in with positive news about load-posting volumes and one market in particular that’s doing very well.
10:13 – Dave Nemo and Todd Spencer on their early days in trucking
24:50 – Dave Nemo and Todd Spencer on their legacies and more
39:33 – More positive signs in the spot market
Dave Nemo and Todd Spencer on their legacies and more
The conversation between radio icon Dave Nemo and OOIDA President Todd Spencer continues with a look at how the Mid-America Trucking Show has changed over the years, what’s next for both men and more.
More positive signs in the spot market
The spot market continues to show signs of recovery. Truckstop’s Brent Hutto calls in with positive news about load-posting volumes and one market in particular that’s doing very well.