Podcast: Time for truckers to be vigilant

The Director of the FBI recently warned Congress that the attack by Hamas against Israel could inspire attacks here in the United States. That means truckers have to be extra vigilant in the days ahead. Also, the Women of Trucking Advisory Board has wrapped up its final meeting, including a discussion of apprenticeship programs, and is getting ready for its next task. And a country music singer has combined his love for trucking with his talent behind the microphone to write a song dedicated to the unsung heroes who traverse the country.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new OOIDA Foundation report debunks the ongoing narrative surrounding a “driver shortage.” Two separate House bills dedicated to truck parking and speed limiters pick up new support. And a couple hundred new truck parking spots just opened up in two states.

Women of Trucking Advisory Board ready for next task

The Women of Trucking Advisory Board has wrapped up its final meeting, including a discussion of apprenticeship programs, and is getting ready for its next task. We’ll discuss that, plus a Committee on Underride Protection, with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Song pays tribute to trucker

A country music singer has combined his love for trucking with his talent behind the microphone to write a song dedicated to the unsung heroes who traverse the country. Andy Pursell’s recent song “Last Load to Heaven” pays homage to a longtime friend and truck driver.

FBI director warns of potential for attacks

The Director of the FBI recently warned Congress that the attack by Hamas against Israel could inspire attacks here in the United States. That means truckers have to be extra vigilant in the days ahead.

