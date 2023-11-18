Podcast: ‘They deserve to get paid’

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, the House sponsor of the GOT Truckers Act, joins the program to talk about why getting overtime pay for truckers is so important to him. Also, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with this month’s edition of “Roses and Razzberries.” And a state lawmaker in Michigan is asking for the state to take another look at how it sets speed limits.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – “They deserve to get paid”

24:50 – Roses and Razzberries

39:29 – Changing how Michigan sets speed limits

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA’s decision to shorten the emergency exemption window to 14 days meets challenges. Trucking groups take aim at California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule. And UAW members at Mack and GM ratify new contacts, ending weeks of turmoil.

‘They deserve to get paid’

Two new bills in the House and Senate would do the exact same thing: guarantee that truck drivers finally are entitled by law to overtime pay. Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, the House sponsor of the GOT Truckers Act, joins the program to talk about why the issue is so important to him.

Roses and Razzberries

From a Pennsylvania House committee taking a step toward addressing the truck parking shortage in the state to a group of locals opposing a new truck stop, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with this month’s edition of “Roses and Razzberries.”

Changing how Michigan sets speed limits

A state lawmaker in Michigan is asking for the state to take another look at how it sets speed limits. State Rep. Brad Slagh has proposed a bill that would change how the state uses the 85th percentile rule, a standard for setting speed limits. We’ll hear from him about why he introduced the bill.

