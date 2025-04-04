Podcast: ‘Thermonuclear verdict’ makes case for lawsuit reform

A massive “thermonuclear verdict” against Wabash trailers has increased the stakes in the rough-and-tumble world of trucking litigation. Also, the 2025 Mid-America Trucking Show wrapped up three days of fun, festivities and more last week. We’ll have a report from the event. And for years, we’ve heard about so-called chameleon carriers. Now, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says they’re making a comeback – but in a different form.

0:00 – Newscast: Trucking jobs are on the rise

10:12 – “Thermonuclear verdict” makes case for lawsuit reform

24:48 – A quick trip back to the Mid-America Trucking Show

39:32 – Chameleon carriers making a comeback

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the Petro in Glade Spring, Va., April 4-6. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website or call your members of Congress at 202-224-3121. The big issues right now include: HR 1659, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, to create more truck parking spaces, and HR 1962 and S893, the GOT Truckers Act, which would give employee drivers overtime pay.

New Mexico truckers can find their lawmaker’s contact information here to call them about SB 226, a bill that would create a split speed limit in that state. You can also call your lawmaker in the state House at 505-986-4300.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Trucking jobs are on the rise

The number of trucking jobs added to the U.S. economy rise by the highest level in more than two years. FMCSA begins requiring selfies for new Unified Registration System applications. And Construction season has begun – and we’ve got the road closures to prove it

Back to top

“Thermonuclear verdict” makes case for lawsuit reform

We may have coined a new term for the rough-and-tumble world of trucking litigation: thermonuclear verdict. A $462 million judgment against Wabash was just reduced, but the case is a reminder about the need for tort reform. Plus, a new bill in Congress may open the door to unintended consequences for truckers, and Texas may be entering a new era as Aurora gets set to launch fully driverless trucks. Tyson Fisher and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now with the latest.

Back to top

A quick trip back to the Mid-America Trucking Show

The 2025 Mid-America Trucking Show wrapped up three days of fun, festivities and informational sessions last week in Louisville, Ky. We’ll have a report with some of the sights and sounds from the event.

Back to top

Chameleon carriers making a comeback

For years, we’ve heard about so-called chameleon carriers – trucking companies that appear to close but actually just change their name and DOT number to escape either financial difficulties or a bad safety score. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says they’re starting to crop up again – just in a different form.

Back to top