Podcast: The pros and cons of side underride guards

NHTSA has formed an advisory committee on underride protections – a prelude to a possible regulation to require them on trucks. We’ll have the details. Also, FMCSA is proposing a significant increase to UCR fees for 2025. And some truckers are selling or transferring their authority to someone else. So why is that, and what’s involved? We’ll get answers about that and more. Then, more and more states are taking a stand on autonomous trucks in an effort to slow down the push for those vehicles. And Florida considers changes to its left-lane rules.

0:00 – Newscast

Average diesel prices continue creeping downward. Mother Nature appears to be having an effect on the spot market. And nominations for the MATS Wall of Fame are now being accepted.

The debate about whether or not to require side underride guards has been going on for a while, yet the two sides seem no closer now than before to a solution. To examine the issues involved, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has formed an advisory committee on Underride Protections. We’ll get the latest on what it’s doing from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. Also, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing a significant increase to Unified Carrier Registration fees for 2025. Crystal Minardi of OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department will join us with details.

For many truckers, the dream always has been to own their own truck and be their own boss. However, now, some truckers are selling or transferring their authority to someone else. So why is that, and what’s involved? We’ll find out about that and more from Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Compliance Department and Brittany Murphy of the Association’s Permits and Licensing Department.

More and more states are taking a stand on autonomous trucks in an effort to slow down the push for those vehicles. State Legislative Editor Keith Goble brings us up to date on that – plus changes in Florida’s left-lane rules.

