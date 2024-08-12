Podcast: The problems with – and solutions to – predatory towing

FMCSA has taken an interest in an issue that’s festered in trucking for some years now – predatory towing. But what might the agency do? Also, what do you need to know about leasing on to a carrier? OOIDA’s upcoming Truck To Success seminar details what you need to know. And some truckers get caught by surprise when they find out their license is in trouble – or maybe even suspended – due to some violation in their car.
10:22 – A clear path to how you can lease on
25:10 – How personal violations can affect your CDL
40:08 – The problems with – and solutions to – predatory towing
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A coalition calls on House leadership to sideline a bill that would allow heavier semis on roadways. New cosponsors sign onto a bill seeking to end the federal excise tax on heavy trucks. And FMCSA gives the public a chance to weigh in on existing guidance documents.
A clear path to how you can lease on
Aspiring owner-operators have a lot of choices to make – and making the wrong one can cause all sorts of headaches. Leasing on to a carrier is one such example. In our preview of October’s Truck To Success seminar, Aron Lynch and Lewie Pugh of OOIDA join Land Line Now to explain what you should be looking for in a carrier, how to go about the process and more.
How personal violations can affect your CDL
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. But what happens in your personal vehicle definitely does not stay there – and that principle holds true anywhere. In fact, some truckers get caught by surprise when they find out their license is in trouble, or maybe even suspended, due some violation in their car. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law, will offer a rundown on what you need to know.
The problems with – and solutions to – predatory towing
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has taken an interest in an issue that’s been festering in trucking for some years now – predatory towing. But what might the agency do, and will it make a difference? We’ll discuss that as well as a recent spate of phishing emails targeting truckers with OOIDA’s Doug Morris.