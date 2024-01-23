Podcast: The new independent contractor rule and how it affects you

The U.S. Department of Labor recently issued a final rule to define who is and is not an independent contractor. That rule has raised concerns among many independent contractors in trucking. So what does the rule say, and what does it mean? We’ll have a rundown. Also, when it comes to factoring, you have to take a lot of things into account to ensure you keep yourself and your business safe. We’ll have some advice. And what documents do you need in order to file your taxes? What are the actions you need to take so you’re prepared when it comes time to fill out those forms? We’ll explain.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – How to spot red flags in factoring

24:49 – What documents do you need to file taxes?

39:14 – The new independent contractor rule and how it affects you

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

One automatic emergency braking rule moves forward, with one for heavy-duty vehicles not far behind. FMCSA makes updates to the Medical Examiner’s Handbook. And looking to attend MATS in March? There’s a benefit to registering now.

How to spot red flags in factoring

What documents do you need to file taxes?

The new independent contractor rule and how it affects you

