Podcast: The entire way regulations are made could be upended by two court cases

If a regulation was not ordered by Congress, it may be in trouble – after two recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court. Also, when a broker fails to pay a trucker for a load, one of the final things truckers can turn to is the broker bond. But how do you file against it? Land Line offers a primer. And a new law in Louisiana addresses truckers’ liability when it comes to optional equipment on their truck.
10:22 – The entire way regulations are made could be upended by two court cases
25:15 – When all else fails, file on the broker bond
40:23 – Louisiana law changes liability regarding optional equipment
The entire way regulations are made could be upended by two court cases
The regulatory agencies in the federal government – and many people in highly regulated industries – are still buzzing about what’s been called the Chevron decision made recently by the Supreme Court. And in fact, it’s something that could really change how the whole process works going forward – and how regulations could impact you in the future. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes joins the show with details.
When all else fails, file on the broker bond
Problems with bad brokers have been around for many, many years in the trucking industry. One of the big ones is when a broker simply fails to pay a trucker for hauling a load. And that is when you will likely have to file against a broker’s bond. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department offer a little how-to help.
Louisiana law changes liability regarding optional equipment
A new law in Louisiana addresses truckers’ liability when it comes to optional equipment on their truck; meanwhile, New York is putting some new requirements on the GPS navigation tools that many truckers use.