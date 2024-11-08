Podcast: The election and trucking – what’s next?

Now that Election Day is behind us, let’s look ahead at what we can expect. Land Line Now discusses the effect of this election on trucking. Also, officials from Trucker Path and Truckers Against Trafficking discuss making reporting suspicious activity around sex trafficking easier. And across the country, voters earlier this week made their views known on a series of transportation-related ballot issues and elected officials.

0:00 – Newscast

10:21 – The election and trucking: What’s next?

24:52 – Alliance aims to help fight human trafficking

39:51 – Voters decide on state transportation ballot issues

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Bendix’s massive recall expands to tens of thousands of Mack and International trucks. NHTSA announces plans to study crash avoidance technology in cars and heavy trucks. And an industry insider issues an alert about a cargo theft ring in two major U.S. cities.

The election and trucking: What’s next?

You may have heard, we had an election this week – and while you are likely familiar with the big results, what you may not know is the potential impact of those results on trucking. We’ll take a look at some of the key trucking issues and what might happen regarding after January 20th with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Alliance aims to help fight human trafficking

In an effort to make reporting suspicious activity around sex trafficking easier, Trucker Path has teamed up with Truckers Against Trafficking. We speak with both to talk about the importance of being educated to this increasing problem around the country.

Voters decide on state transportation ballot issues

Across the country, voters earlier this week made their views known on a series of transportation-related ballot issues. At the same time, voters made their choices for thousands of elected offices across the country, including the governors of 11 states.

