Podcast: The benefits of smooth concrete

August 19, 2024

|

For the average truck driver, truly smooth roads are hard to find. But one group is working to ensure that more pavement meets the standard. Also, three of OOIDA’s experts discuss gaining your authority and going through the complicated permits-and-licensing process.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Authority, permits and licensing – what’s required

25:10 – The benefits of smooth concrete

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Legislation that would make regulators think twice about impact on small businesses gains steam. Clock is ticking on potential rail strike in Canada. And TuSimple’s next business venture is a curveball.

Authority, permits and licensing – what’s required

Over the past several weeks, Land Line Now has been giving you a preview of OOIDA’s upcoming Truck To Success seminar – which gives attendees all the tools they need to run a successful business as an owner-operator. We’ll continue our series today with the loaded topic of gaining your authority and going through the complicated permits-and-licensing process. Joining us are Andrew King and Charles Sperry of the OOIDA Foundation and Caleb Sears of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

The benefits of smooth concrete

For the average truck driver in recent years, truly smooth roads have been harder to find than in the past. And there is only so much you can do to go around bad pavement. However, one group – the International Grooving and Grinding Association – is working to get states to make our roads considerably smoother, and the savings in both the big picture and to individual truckers could be considerable.

