Podcast: The ABCs of the English-proficiency effort

Federal officials are working hard to make a reality of President Donald Trump’s executive order to require English-proficiency enforcement. Also, what could, or should, the next highway bill look like, and where are we with beneficial ownership information? We’ll have an update. And state senators in Nevada have approved a bill that would double the insurance requirements for in-state truckers. Now, the issue is in the state’s House of Representatives.
Also in today’s top news: Congress gets one step closer to repealing California’s clean truck rules. And industry stakeholders once again sound the alarm about the spike in cargo theft.
All this week, we’ve been telling you about the executive order by President Donald Trump to require enforcement of the English-proficiency regulation that is already on the books. Now, we want to take you a little deeper into the issue and what it means out on the road. We’ll find out what’s happening, what’s next and more from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.
What could, or should, the next time highway bill look like, and where are we with beneficial ownership information? That’s all covered in this month’s issue of Land Line Magazine. Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher of the magazine’s staff join Land Line Now.
State senators in Nevada have given their stamp of approval to a bill that would double the insurance requirements for in-state truckers. Meanwhile, a new lawsuit reform measure is now law in Georgia.