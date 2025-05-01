Podcast: The ABCs of the English-proficiency effort

Federal officials are working hard to make a reality of President Donald Trump’s executive order to require English-proficiency enforcement. Also, what could, or should, the next highway bill look like, and where are we with beneficial ownership information? We’ll have an update. And state senators in Nevada have approved a bill that would double the insurance requirements for in-state truckers. Now, the issue is in the state’s House of Representatives.

0:00 – Newscast

10:11 – English-proficiency effort gains steam

24:49 – The latest on the highway bill, BOI

39:32 – Nevada one step closer to doubling insurance requirement

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. That includes Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeart Radio. Don’t forget to click on “Follow.”

Aurora deploys its first fully autonomous trucks on Texas roadways

Also in today’s top news: Congress gets one step closer to repealing California’s clean truck rules. And industry stakeholders once again sound the alarm about the spike in cargo theft.

Back to top

English-proficiency effort gains steam

All this week, we’ve been telling you about the executive order by President Donald Trump to require enforcement of the English-proficiency regulation that is already on the books. Now, we want to take you a little deeper into the issue and what it means out on the road. We’ll find out what’s happening, what’s next and more from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Back to top

The latest on the highway bill, BOI

What could, or should, the next time highway bill look like, and where are we with beneficial ownership information? That’s all covered in this month’s issue of Land Line Magazine. Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher of the magazine’s staff join Land Line Now.

Back to top

Nevada one step closer to doubling insurance requirement

State senators in Nevada have given their stamp of approval to a bill that would double the insurance requirements for in-state truckers. Meanwhile, a new lawsuit reform measure is now law in Georgia.

Back to top