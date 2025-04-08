Podcast: Text, email scams target toll road users

If you get a text message saying you owe a toll road money, watch out. It’s likely that message is a scam to get your personal information. Also, which type of physical damage policy is right for you: Actual Cash Value or Stated Limit? We’ll get some advice from our experts.
0:00 – New York City congestion tolling will be around for at least 6 more months
10:12 – Choosing the right coverage for your truck
24:48 – Text, email scams target toll road users
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you receive a text message or email that may be an attempted scam, report it to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Federal Trade Commission.
- New Mexico truckers can find their lawmaker’s contact information here to call them about SB 226, a bill that would create a split speed limit in that state. You can also call your lawmaker in the state House at 505-986-4300.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the Petro in Glendale, Ky., April 8-9. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
New York City congestion tolling will be around for at least 6 more months
Other top headlines today: Truckers call out regulations they want modified or eliminated. And Arkansas legislators move to strengthen English proficiency regulations for CDL holders.
Choosing the right coverage for your truck
When it comes time to insure your truck for physical damage, there are two types of policies: Actual Cash Value and Stated Limit. We’ll sit down with Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss the difference and how to decide which option will best suit you.
Text, email scams target toll road users
Truckers are often the target of various scams. But lately, truckers and others who use toll roads are being hit with an unprecedented wave of texted and emailed scam messages. We’ve spoken to several state Departments of Transportation, toll road authorities and other agencies about the current situation. They all offered information about how to spot the scam as well as what to do if you’re targeted.