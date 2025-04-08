Podcast: Text, email scams target toll road users

If you get a text message saying you owe a toll road money, watch out. It’s likely that message is a scam to get your personal information. Also, which type of physical damage policy is right for you: Actual Cash Value or Stated Limit? We’ll get some advice from our experts.

0:00 – New York City congestion tolling will be around for at least 6 more months

10:12 – Choosing the right coverage for your truck

24:48 – Text, email scams target toll road users

New York City congestion tolling will be around for at least 6 more months

Other top headlines today: Truckers call out regulations they want modified or eliminated. And Arkansas legislators move to strengthen English proficiency regulations for CDL holders.

Choosing the right coverage for your truck

When it comes time to insure your truck for physical damage, there are two types of policies: Actual Cash Value and Stated Limit. We’ll sit down with Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss the difference and how to decide which option will best suit you.

Text, email scams target toll road users

Truckers are often the target of various scams. But lately, truckers and others who use toll roads are being hit with an unprecedented wave of texted and emailed scam messages. We’ve spoken to several state Departments of Transportation, toll road authorities and other agencies about the current situation. They all offered information about how to spot the scam as well as what to do if you’re targeted.

