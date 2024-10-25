Podcast: Tesla’s full self-driving tech in the crosshairs

Tesla’s full self-driving feature is in the crosshairs of federal regulators, but an attorney and traffic safety expert worries it may be too little, too late. Plus, NHTSA has begun to examine the way in which states collect crash data – and while that may not sound like a big deal, the end result could factor into the decision-making process for things like side underride guards and more. And finally, observations from the road, from more and more used trucks showing up for sale to cashless tolling and more.

0:00 – Newscast

10:25 – Tesla probe: too little, too late?

25:09 – Lack of uniformity on crash data

40:21 – More and more used trucks up for sale

Tesla probe: too little, too late?

Tesla’s full self-driving feature is in the crosshairs of federal regulators again. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened up a new probe into the technology. Amy Witherite fears it may be too little, too late though. The attorney and traffic safety expert maps out the possible paths forward when it comes to autonomous vehicles.

Lack of uniformity on crash data

NHTSA has also begun to examine the way in which states collect crash data. There’s a lack of uniformity right now, and while that may not sound like a big deal, the end result could factor into the decision-making process for things like side underride guards and more. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine break it down.

More and more used trucks up for sale

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis has noticed something of late, something that is probably a sign of a significant shift in the trucking industry. Whether at auction lots, used truck dealers, or even on the side of the road, more and more used trucks are showing up for sale. We discuss that – and some observations about cashless tolling – with the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

