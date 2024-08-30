Podcast: Telling the good brokers from the bad

Being able to tell good brokers and bad brokers apart can save time, keep you out of a real financial bind – or avoid ending your business. Also, a new comprehensive report takes a look at some of the significant wrinkles that have to be ironed out in order to electrify trucks. And Marty Ellis has spent plenty of time waiting to load and unload – and that reminded him about issues such as hourly pay, overtime and truck ownership.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Telling the good brokers from the bad

25:10 – Study takes a look at what’s needed for truck electrification

40:08 – Detention time, hourly pay and overtime

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Jubitz Truck Stop located at Exit 307 off Interstate 5 in Portland, Ore., Aug. 30- Sept. 1. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.

You can learn more about the Truck to Success seminar by OOIDA, or register to take part, at trucktosuccess.com.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

California legislation that would ban driverless semis from roadways hits the governor’s desk. Maryland takes a big step forward in its bid to rebuild the Key Bridge. And two new reports show that the freight market and trucking economy continue to lag.

Back to top

Telling the good brokers from the bad

Who is a good broker and who is a bad broker? It’s not just an academic question – as getting a bad broker can put you in a real financial bind – or even lead to the end of your business. So what can you do to determine who is good versus who is bad? There are some ways you can figure that out. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department explain.

Back to top

Study takes a look at what’s needed for truck electrification

As trucking companies and policymakers rush to get electric trucks on the road, John Hausladen of the Minnesota Trucking Association has a request – take a breath. The association has a new, comprehensive report about the electrification movement, and it highlights some significant wrinkles that need to get ironed out before the technology is viable.

Back to top

Detention time, hourly pay and overtime

How truckers spend their time is now and has always been a big issue in trucking – and Marty Ellis, like most truckers, has spent plenty of time waiting to load and unload. Something he saw recently reminded him of that, and got him thinking about topics such as truckers who are paid by the hour – with overtime pay – and truck ownership.

Back to top