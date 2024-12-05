Podcast: Task force to recommend end of lease-purchase model

FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force is ready for its final report, which is likely not good news for lease-purchase deals. Also, Andrew King and Charles Sperry of the OOIDA Foundation explain what they’re seeing that gives them hope a turnaround is coming soon. Then, Road Dog Coffee company discusses the new blend it’s brewed up to honor radio personality Dave Nemo. And the Thanksgiving holiday disrupted the freight market, but Truckstop expects things to return to business as usual.
0:00 – Task force to recommend end of lease-purchase model
10:06 – Report shows hope for coming turnaround in freight market
25:00 – New coffee blend will honor a radio legend
39:51 – Truckstop: business as usual by end of year
- OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Kwik Star in Stuart, Iowa, Dec. 3-5. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
Task force to recommend end of lease-purchase model
The Truck Leasing Task Force held is final meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The next step is submitting its report to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, but we don’t have to wait to find out what will be in it. That’s because the group, which has been looking into the issue of predatory lease-purchase agreements for about a year-and-a-half now, already has its conclusion. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to discuss.
Report shows hope for coming turnaround in freight market
At long last, some positive signs in the freight market are starting to break through. Andrew King and Charles Sperry of the OOIDA Foundation explain what they’re seeing in the data that gives them hope a turnaround is coming soon.
New coffee blend will honor a radio legend
A coffee company has brewed up a new blend for one of trucking radio’s finest. Road Dog Coffee is now selling a new flavor of joe to honor Dave Nemo. The company shares with Land Line Now how this idea came about.
Truckstop: business as usual by end of year
The Thanksgiving holiday disrupted the freight market, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop expects things to return to business as usual as we finish out this year.