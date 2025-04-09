Podcast: Tariffs having an impact on trucking

An expert says the effect of tariffs is already having an impact on the Class 8 truck market. Also, despite reports to the contrary, the U.S. DOT says it will enforce an April 20 deadline to end New York City’s congestion pricing program. Then, we’ll have the latest on truck parking, from city-level online tools to state-level funding. And tariff concerns are moving global shipments forward in their delivery schedules, while load-posting volumes are continuing to increase.
0:00 – DOT determined to stop congestion pricing
10:12 – Expert: Tariffs already affecting truck production, orders
24:48 – Technology, funding top truck parking news
39:32 – Spot market up for now due to tariffs
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Find more information about the freight market online.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the Swamp East Missouri Truck Show in Sikeston, Mo., April 11-12. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- For more information on tariffs and their impact on the truck market, go to the Commercial Motor Vehicle Consulting website.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
DOT determined to stop congestion pricing
New York City’s congestion tolling program has been facing pushback from the Trump administration – but earlier this week, it appeared the program had been granted a six-month reprieve so the process could play out in the courts. But the U.S. Department of Transportation advises not believing what you’ve heard. It’s still planning to enforce an April 20 deadline on the program. So what happens next? Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to break down what we know – and what we don’t.
Expert: Tariffs already affecting truck production, orders
We’re still in the early stages of the Trump administration’s tariff rollout, but Chris Brady of Commercial Motor Vehicle Consulting says we’re already seeing some effects on the production and orders of Class 8 trucks. He tells Land Line Now what we’re already seeing, what we’ve yet to see – and what we don’t know about the landscape moving forward.
Technology, funding top truck parking news
From online tools on the city level and funding on the state level to an idea in Congress that would divert money to truck parking and more, Land Line Magazine’s Tyson Fisher rejoins the program for another installment of The Parking Zone.
Spot market up for now due to tariffs
Tariff concerns are moving global shipments forward in their delivery schedules. Brent Hutto of Truckstop says load-posting volumes are continuing to increase. We’ll get all the details in today’s market update, including information on a significant jump in load availability.