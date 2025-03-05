Podcast: Tariffs are here – what does that mean for you?

Economists have serious concerns about the impact tariffs going into effect today might have on the economy, its supply chain and more. Also, since 2017, FMCSA has reviewed crashes to determine whether they’re preventable – which makes truckers’ safety scores more accurate. And five states are considering programs to either use weigh-in-motion scales or to increase funding for weigh stations, while other states look at changes in weight rules for trucks.

0:00 – Tariffs are here – what does that mean for you?

24:24 – Deciding which crashes are non-preventable

39:23 – Weigh-in-motion, other weight issues in the spotlight

President Donald Trump has fulfilled a campaign promise, imposing blanket 25% tariffs on imported goods from Canada and Mexico while also doubling the rate on China. Economists have serious concerns about the impact the tariffs might have on the U.S. economy, its supply chain and more. Jason Miller of Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business joins Land Line Now to put the latest developments into context – and to explain what the changes might mean for the trucking industry, the American consumer and others.

When is a crash preventable, and when is it not? It’s not just an academic question, because how FMCSA rates that crash could have a huge impact on your operation. Since 2017, the agency has reviewed crashes to determine whether they’re preventable – which makes truckers’ safety scores more accurate. David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal explain.

Five states are considering programs to either use weigh-in-motion scales or to increase funding for weigh stations, while other states look at changes in weight rules for trucks.

