Podcast: Tariffs 101 – how they might affect you

Jason Miller of Michigan State University provides analysis of the planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada and of their effect on trucking. Also, market conditions are starting to ramp up, according to Truckstop. We speak with Brent Hutto, who says 2025 will be a year of increasing rates.
09:46 – Tariffs 101: How they might affect you
39:23 – Good news ahead in the spot market
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Find more information about the freight market online.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the Petro in El Paso, Texas, Feb. 12-13. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
President Trump makes his pick for next administrator of NHTSA. Stretch of I-40 in N.C. set to reopen after Helene damage. And ATRI names the worst traffic bottlenecks in the U.S.
Tariffs 101: How they might affect you
President Trump plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada on March 1 unless he gets some concessions on border security. So let’s play it out. What effect would the proposed tariffs have on the trucking industry, the supply chain and freight rates? The truth is, we can’t be entirely sure. But Jason Miller, interim chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management at Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business, has crunched the numbers and done the analysis – and he has some very real concerns.
Good news ahead in the spot market
Market conditions are starting to ramp up, according to Truckstop. Land Line Now speaks with Brent Hutto, who says 2025 will be a year of increasing rates.