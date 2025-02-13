Contact Us

Podcast: Tariffs 101 – how they might affect you

February 12, 2025

|

Jason Miller of Michigan State University provides analysis of the planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada and of their effect on trucking. Also, market conditions are starting to ramp up, according to Truckstop. We speak with Brent Hutto, who says 2025 will be a year of increasing rates.

0:00 – Newscast

09:46 – Tariffs 101: How they might affect you

39:23 – Good news ahead in the spot market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

President Trump makes his pick for next administrator of NHTSA. Stretch of I-40 in N.C. set to reopen after Helene damage. And ATRI names the worst traffic bottlenecks in the U.S.

Tariffs 101: How they might affect you

President Trump plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada on March 1 unless he gets some concessions on border security. So let’s play it out. What effect would the proposed tariffs have on the trucking industry, the supply chain and freight rates? The truth is, we can’t be entirely sure. But Jason Miller, interim chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management at Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business, has crunched the numbers and done the analysis – and he has some very real concerns.

Good news ahead in the spot market

Market conditions are starting to ramp up, according to Truckstop. Land Line Now speaks with Brent Hutto, who says 2025 will be a year of increasing rates.

