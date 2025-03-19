Podcast: Tariff uncertainty causes chaos in Canada

The head of the Canadian Trucking Alliance joins us to discuss how carriers are handling the effects of the ongoing trade war. Also, the Mid-America Trucking Show will take place next week in Louisville, Ky. Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo., talks about what his crew has planned for the big show. And freight and rates are up, according to Truckstop. We speak with Brent Hutto to find out how strength is continuing to build in the market.

0:00 – Newscast

10:01 – Tariff uncertainty causes chaos in Canada

24:27 – Chrome Shop Mafia headed for MATS

39:25 – Truckstop says freight, rates are up

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Families of Tesla crash victims ask for continued oversight of autonomous technology. Two men charged in the deaths of 53 migrants who were left in a hot trailer. Several visa-holding drivers apprehended after trying to smuggle cocaine into the country.

Back to top

Tariff uncertainty causes chaos in Canada

The trucking supply chain in Canada “is in chaos right now.” Those are the words of Stephen Laskowski, president and CEO of the Canadian Trucking Alliance. And the reason is the uncertainty over tariffs. He joins Land Line Now to talk about how carriers north of the border are handling the current situation – one Laskowski says he’s never seen before.

Back to top

Chrome Shop Mafia headed for MATS

It won’t be long before the biggest trade show in the trucking industry begins – the annual Mid-America Trucking Show, taking place at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. And every year, some of the biggest names in trucking show up. That includes Bryan Martin, boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo. He’ll tell us what he has planned for the big show.

Back to top

Truckstop says freight, rates are up

Available freight and rates are up, according to Truckstop. We speak with Brent Hutto to break down the numbers and find out how strength is continuing to build in the market.

Back to top