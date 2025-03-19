Podcast: Tariff uncertainty causes chaos in Canada

The head of the Canadian Trucking Alliance joins us to discuss how carriers are handling the effects of the ongoing trade war. Also, the Mid-America Trucking Show will take place next week in Louisville, Ky. Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo., talks about what his crew has planned for the big show. And freight and rates are up, according to Truckstop. We speak with Brent Hutto to find out how strength is continuing to build in the market.
10:01 – Tariff uncertainty causes chaos in Canada
24:27 – Chrome Shop Mafia headed for MATS
39:25 – Truckstop says freight, rates are up
- Click here to make your comments on FMCSA’s broker transparency proposal. You can also use the Fighting for Truckers website. The deadline is tomorrow.
- Check out Chrome Shop Mafia and 4 State Trucks.
Find more information about the freight market online.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Families of Tesla crash victims ask for continued oversight of autonomous technology. Two men charged in the deaths of 53 migrants who were left in a hot trailer. Several visa-holding drivers apprehended after trying to smuggle cocaine into the country.
The trucking supply chain in Canada “is in chaos right now.” Those are the words of Stephen Laskowski, president and CEO of the Canadian Trucking Alliance. And the reason is the uncertainty over tariffs. He joins Land Line Now to talk about how carriers north of the border are handling the current situation – one Laskowski says he’s never seen before.
It won’t be long before the biggest trade show in the trucking industry begins – the annual Mid-America Trucking Show, taking place at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. And every year, some of the biggest names in trucking show up. That includes Bryan Martin, boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo. He’ll tell us what he has planned for the big show.
Available freight and rates are up, according to Truckstop. We speak with Brent Hutto to break down the numbers and find out how strength is continuing to build in the market.