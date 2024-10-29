Contact Us

Podcast: Talking radio and trucking with Jimmy Mac

October 29, 2024

|

We’re doing something a little different on today’s program: running a single interview. Jimmy Mac works for RadioNemo, which produces the Dave Nemo Show. He follows in the footsteps of trucking radio legends – including, of course, Dave Nemo, who’s been in trucking radio for more than 50 years. Now that Nemo is on his version of a farewell tour, Mac is one of the people ready to carry forward the trucking radio tradition. Today, we’ll share an interview between him and Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones.

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

Related Podcasts

Barry Fowler taxes

Podcast: What you need to know about taxes as a trucker

How you prepare for taxes should be a year-round effort to manage your business and get the best results. Tax expert Barry Fowler explains.

October 28

Podcast: Tesla’s full self-driving tech in the crosshairs

A new federal probe into Tesla’s autonomous technology is underway following a series of crashes, but is this a classic case of too little, too late?

October 25

Truck Leasing Task Force

Podcast: Truck Leasing Task Force meets again

Previewing next week’s Truck Leasing Task Force meeting, plus new details on FMCSA’s efforts to update the motor carrier registration system.

October 24

smartphone

Podcast: A simple feature on your smartphone could save a life

Nearly all smartphones are now equipped with a Do Not Disturb feature – and if you use it when you should, it could save a life.

October 23

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Talking radio and trucking with Jimmy Mac

Podcast: What you need to know about taxes as a trucker

Podcast: Tesla’s full self-driving tech in the crosshairs

Podcast: Truck Leasing Task Force meets again

Podcast: A simple feature on your smartphone could save a life