Podcast: Talking radio and trucking with Jimmy Mac

We’re doing something a little different on today’s program: running a single interview. Jimmy Mac works for RadioNemo, which produces the Dave Nemo Show. He follows in the footsteps of trucking radio legends – including, of course, Dave Nemo, who’s been in trucking radio for more than 50 years. Now that Nemo is on his version of a farewell tour, Mac is one of the people ready to carry forward the trucking radio tradition. Today, we’ll share an interview between him and Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones.

