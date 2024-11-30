Contact Us

Podcast: Talking radio and trucking with Jimmy Mac

November 29, 2024

|

Today on our program, we’re going to do something a little different: We’re going to run a single interview. Jimmy Mac works for RadioNemo, which produces the Dave Nemo Show. He follows in the footsteps of legends of trucking radio – including, of course, Dave Nemo, who’s been in trucking radio for more than 50 years. Now that Nemo is in his version of a farewell tour, Mac is one of the people who is ready to carry forward that tradition. We’ll bring you an interview with him by Land Line Magazine Managing Editor Jami Jones.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

